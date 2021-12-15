ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altair (ALTR) Acquires World Programming

Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, today acquired World Programming, a UK-based technology company specializing in data analytics software used by many of the world's leading companies including...

Altair Acquires World Programming to Advance Organizations’ Digital Transformation

Altair on December 15 announced that it acquired World Programming, a UK-based technology company specializing in data analytics software used by many of the world's leading companies including financial services and insurance organizations. World Programming's platform supports development and execution of multi-language software solutions leveraging popular languages used in data science including Python, R, and the SAS language in a single program.
