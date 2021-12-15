Altair (ALTR) Acquires World Programming

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading global manufacturer of liquefaction and cryogenic equipment serving multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas end markets, including carbon capture, today completed the acquisition of Earthly Labs, Inc. (“Earthly Labs”). The purchase price for the 85% of Earthly Labs that Chart did not already own was $62 million (subject to customary adjustments), of which approximately 62% is being paid in cash and 38% is being paid in shares of common stock of Chart, par value $0.01 (to certain sellers of Earthly Labs who are accredited investors). Such shares of common stock of Chart are valued for this purpose by using a 5-day volume-weighted average price per share of $169.42. Earthly Labs is the leading provider of small-scale carbon capture systems offering an affordable, small footprint technology platform called “CiCi ®” to capture, recycle, reuse, track and sell CO2. Earthly Labs proprietary approach includes hardware, software and services to address half of all existing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources while converting molecules to value. Earthly Labs' market-driven solution is unique in the carbon capture space, offering quick installation, fast payback, and a cloud-based software solution enabling real-time CO2 capture insights and ongoing value. Since inception, Earthly Labs has included Chart cryogenic CO2 storage tanks, vaporizers, and regulators as a standard part of its offering to customers.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO