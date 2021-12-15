I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) Receives IND Approval for Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Bispecific Antibody TJ-CD4B in Solid Tumors in China

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) announced today that its subsidiary, Oravax Medical Inc., has screened and enrolled the first participant in a Phase 1 clinical trial of its oral virus-like particle (VLP) COVID-19 vaccine in Johannesburg, South Africa. The open-label trial anticipates enrolling 24 participants who have not received either a COVID-19 vaccine or contracted the virus. Participants will be administered one dose of the oral vaccine at the beginning of the trial and a second dose three weeks later. The trial's endpoints will include safety and tolerability as well as efficacy by measuring the presence of an immunogenic response.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO