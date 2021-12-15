Roth Capital Assumes Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) at Buy

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Matthew Kaplan upgraded Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Ardelyx announced 2Q 2022 launch planned for IBSRELA as a novel treatment for IBS-C. Ardelyx received FDA approval for IBSRELA (Tenapanor), for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in September 2019. Recall, Ardelyx ran two successful Phase 3 studies (T3MPO-1 and T3MPO-2), and a long-term safety follow up (T3MPO-3) as part of the tenapanor NDA. The label contains a pediatric black box warning, which is essentially the same as Linzess’ (linaclotide) black box warning (in other words, it is a class warning), the current market leading treatment of IBS-C. Given that tenapanor, an inhibitor of the sodium-hydrogen exchanger NHE3, has a differentiated mechanism of action and a similar safety profile to approved products for the treatment of IBS-C (i.e., Linzess and Trulance), and the $2.8 billion IBS-C market is mature and has been fully developed by Linzess, Trulance, and Amitiza, we view IBSRELA as an attractive commercial opportunity for Ardelyx. Additionally, the IBS-C market still represents an unmet need as the current treatments do not fully address the needs of ~40% of patients. Ardelyx plans to launch IBSRELA with a focused specialty salesforce (50-60 people) combined with a robust digital commercial plan to focus on the 9,000 high prescribing physicians that account for ~50% of the five million annual prescriptions. Recall that Ardelyx has partnerships for IBS-C in China and Canada with Fosun Pharma (HKSE:2196; 40.35 HKD, Not Rated) and Knight Therapeutics (TO:GUD; 5.27 CAD, Not Rated), respectively."

