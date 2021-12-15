ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Roth Capital Assumes Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Roth Capital analyst Edward Engel assumes coverage on Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: INSE) with a Buy rating...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Starts Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino initiates coverage on Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Assumes Coverage on Pinterest Inc (PINS), Downgrades to Neutral

UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley assumes coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Neutral rating (from Buy) and a price target of $42.00. The analyst comments "We are below consensus on Pinterest revenue and user growth given evidence of continued app usage declines, deteriorating ad checks, and a suspect product pivot. If Pinterest cannot turn around user and revenue growth, the multiple will continue to re-rate lower, with almost 30% risk to the multiple in our bear case. UBS Evidence Lab data on app downloads and users has not shown an inflection since the start of 3Q21. That said, the company is scaling up a brand ad campaign in 4Q21 that could turn trends around. And the opportunity around on platform shopping is large. We think shares current discount much of the negatives in our view and thus we assume coverage with a Neutral rating and price target of $42 ."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Ardelyx, Inc (ARDX) to Buy

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Matthew Kaplan upgraded Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Ardelyx announced 2Q 2022 launch planned for IBSRELA as a novel treatment for IBS-C. Ardelyx received FDA approval for IBSRELA (Tenapanor), for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in September 2019. Recall, Ardelyx ran two successful Phase 3 studies (T3MPO-1 and T3MPO-2), and a long-term safety follow up (T3MPO-3) as part of the tenapanor NDA. The label contains a pediatric black box warning, which is essentially the same as Linzess’ (linaclotide) black box warning (in other words, it is a class warning), the current market leading treatment of IBS-C. Given that tenapanor, an inhibitor of the sodium-hydrogen exchanger NHE3, has a differentiated mechanism of action and a similar safety profile to approved products for the treatment of IBS-C (i.e., Linzess and Trulance), and the $2.8 billion IBS-C market is mature and has been fully developed by Linzess, Trulance, and Amitiza, we view IBSRELA as an attractive commercial opportunity for Ardelyx. Additionally, the IBS-C market still represents an unmet need as the current treatments do not fully address the needs of ~40% of patients. Ardelyx plans to launch IBSRELA with a focused specialty salesforce (50-60 people) combined with a robust digital commercial plan to focus on the 9,000 high prescribing physicians that account for ~50% of the five million annual prescriptions. Recall that Ardelyx has partnerships for IBS-C in China and Canada with Fosun Pharma (HKSE:2196; 40.35 HKD, Not Rated) and Knight Therapeutics (TO:GUD; 5.27 CAD, Not Rated), respectively."
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Starts Braze Inc (BRZE) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim initiates coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Victoria Advocate

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.)

IAnthus Provides Update on the Florida Regulatory Approval for the Recapitalization Transaction Change of Ownership. NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). On November 4, 2021, iAnthus announced that the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use (the "OMMU"), by notice dated October 29, 2021, approved the variance request pursuant to Section 381.986(8)(e) of the Florida Statutes filed by the Company's subsidiary, McCrory's Sunny Hill Nursery, LLC d/b/a GrowHealthy ("McCrory's") to approve the prospective change of beneficial ownership of McCrory's contemplated by the Recapitalization Transaction (the "Variance Request").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Starts Riot Blockchain (RIOT) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi initiates coverage on Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) with a Buy rating and a price target of $55.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage with a Buy and view RIOT as an equity-based way to gain exposure to the quickly expanding Bitcoin mining and infrastructure market. RIOT’s acquisition of Whinstone, we believe, is a game-changer, enabling it to nearly double its capacity (end of FY22) with perhaps optionality for more. Its increased capacity, strong capital position, and ability to scale quickly with owned-and-operated infrastructure for both self-mining and third-party hosting, offer investors a compelling investment thesis."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Maxim Group Starts Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) at Buy

Maxim Group analyst Allen Klee initiates coverage on Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades Inogen, Inc (INGN) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson upgraded Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Hold to Buy with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Starts Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) at Buy

BofA Securities analyst Andrew Obin initiates coverage on Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EQRx, Inc. For: Dec 17 Filed by: BERNS PAUL L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On December 17, 2021, upon consummation of the transactions (the "Closing" of the "Business Combination") contemplated by...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ralph Lauren (RL) Declares $0.6875 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6875 per share, or $2.75 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Benchmark Starts Heartbeam Inc. (BEAT) at Speculative Buy

Benchmark analyst Bill Sutherland initiates coverage on Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

