Keyword Density: Is It A Google Ranking Factor?

Facebook may be the 800-pound gorilla of social media platforms, but the company’s business practices are leading many users to abandon it. In recent years, Facebook has been embroiled in one scandal and issue after another and has become synonymous with abuse of privacy. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest such examples, with the private data of tens of millions of users misused for political reasons (via The New York Times). Users are also coming to the realization that, as with many free services, the user is the product. Facebook doesn’t provide the services it does out of the goodness of its heart — it counts on being able to collect, mine, and monetize every scrap of data it can from its users.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO