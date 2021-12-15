ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Synchrony Financial (SYF) Invests in Skipify

Financial services company Synchrony on Wednesday (Dec. 15) unveiled a strategic investment in digital payments company Skipify that gives merchants the opportunity to give their customers a one-tap checkout solution.
Synchrony Invests in Skipify to Transform Digital Commerce

SAN FRANCISCO and STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, today announced a strategic investment in Skipify – a digital payments company that enables merchants to offer an instant, one-tap checkout solution. In addition to the strategic investment made through Synchrony Ventures, Synchrony will partner with Skipify on commercializing Skipify's capabilities across Synchrony's expansive merchant network and financial ecosystem.
Synchrony invests in startup that streamlines online shopping

