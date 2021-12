I hold all health workers with the highest regard. Maarten Meinders’ letter published in Friday’s Summit Daily seems to imply, in his concluding paragraph, that I have called doctors looney. I hold all health workers with the highest esteem. The arduous regimen all of them pursue requires immense determination and persistence to complete. Further, the oath they take in order to practice is a serious one to “do no harm.” So, Meinders, if I have misinterpreted your concluding implication, my apologies to you.

