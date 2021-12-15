Wolfe Research Starts Roper Industries (ROP) at Peerperform

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO), an underwriter of specialty insurance, today announced an agreement to sell its Malta business operations, ArgoGlobal Holdings (Malta) Ltd. and its subsidiaries, to Riverstone Holdings Limited (part of the RiverStone International group), an industry-leading acquirer and reinsurer of legacy and discontinued insurance businesses. Closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to occur during the first half of 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO