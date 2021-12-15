ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Santa Claus is coming to town and he's busier than ever

By Jeff Dean
wwno.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's well before sunrise when Randyl Wagner wakes to make his list and check it twice. A Santa entertainer in the Detroit suburbs, Wagner is not filling his sack full of toys or preparing his sleigh. Instead, he spent a recent morning fulfilling requests for video greetings from Santa followed by...

www.wwno.org

wxxv25.com

“Santa Clause is Coming to Town” at Hattula Family Light Show in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WXXV) — Santa Claus is coming to town! St. Nick will be at the Hattula Family Light Show on December 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The light show takes place at 6917 Southwind Drive in Biloxi and features over 61,000 Christmas lights synced to holiday music on 101.7 FM.
BILOXI, MS
thefoothillsfocus.com

Around the Bluhmin' Town: The truth about Santa Claus

Do you believe in Santa? Yes, of course you do. Who can honestly say that there is no Santa? As we approach Christmas, there are so many reasons to believe. My uncle used to say that there are four stages of the “Santa Story.” First, you believe in Santa. Then you stop believing in Santa. Then you become Santa. Lastly, you end up looking like Santa. The big guy in a red suit is more than just some made-up token of gift giving. When people claim Christmas has become “too commercial,” they might point at Santa as the culprit. Hey, don’t blame him! We did that all by ourselves. Santa was the one who gave that one meaningful gift per child, from a sleigh, on a wintry night, with nothing but true and good intentions. We all need a little Santa in our lives.
SOCIETY
Cool 98.7

Exclusive Interview With Santa Claus BEFORE He Comes To BisMan

So, I recently had a chance to interview the man, the myth, the bearded wonder who spreads joy all over the world. No, I'm not talking about one of the members of ZZ TOP. I'm referring to the one and only ( well that can be argued, there may be a few more ) Santa Claus. We are quickly approaching Christmas Eve. Less than two weeks away, and Mr. Claus and his reindeer posse will be airborne. Yesterday I talked to him for about twenty minutes on the phone..
CHRISTMAS
The Suburban Times

Elves & Bells – Santa Claus is Coming to Steilacoom

Santa will be leaving the “North Pole” at approximately 5 PM on Friday, December 10 and will not be making any stops this year. Watch for Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, the elves, and reindeer spreading holiday cheer as they make their way through town. See Santa’s route through town here.
STEILACOOM, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Christmas#Suburbs#Fat People#Bass Pro Shop#Ibrbs
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Santa Claus isn't coming to town: Covid sparks St. Nick shortage

Christmas is just around the corner but you may struggle to spot a Santa spreading joy in the United States this holiday season. That’s because the pandemic has caused a shortage of Father Christmases, according to a booking company and Santa Claus training school. After festivities were kept to...
FESTIVAL
castlecountryradio.com

Santa Claus comes to town as Santa Flight lands for Creekview Elementary

Did you see and hear all the airplanes coming and going at the Airport Monday morning, or the procession of school buses with a police escort? Well it was all for a good cause as Santa Flight landed at the Carbon County Airport this morning bringing gifts an school supplies to the students of Creekview Elementary.
FESTIVAL
klin.com

Snowplow Santa Is Coming To Town

Santa Claus is coming to town with the help of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. LTU’s Erika Hill tells KLIN News that Santa will leave the reindeer at home on Saturday, December 18th and they are giving him a ride on a snowplow. Hill says, “We are trying to spread...
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
1390 Granite City Sports

Santa Claus Is Coming To Sartell Saturday

Santa Claus aka Jolly Old Saint Nick aka Father Christmas aka Kris Kringle will be making an appearance in Sartell on Saturday. Mr. Claus is scheduled to fly via private sleigh to the Sartell Coborn's location. Claus, whose schedule is incredibly busy this time of year, is setting aside two...
SARTELL, MN
Your News Local

SANTA’S COMING TO TOWN..ONBOARD TROLLEY NO.85!

Wabash, Ind. – Visit Wabash County is excited to announce that Santa Claus is coming. to town…onboard Trolley No.85! To spread Christmas cheer around Wabash, Santa will. be cruising through town on Sunday, December 19 th from 4pm to 6pm. Santa will be. stopping at the North and...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Police and Santa Claus ride Harley through town to benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On a Harley Davidson, Santa and his elves from the Montgomery County Police Department rode from Germantown to Bethesda to benefit the Children’s Inn at the NIH. The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health is a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies. All […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
94.5 PST

Springsteen’s ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ Is the WORST Christmas Song, Here’s Why

Bruce Springsteen’s live version of “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” (from C.W. Post College in 1975) is the WORST Christmas song EVER. Yeah. I feel so passionately about this topic that it may force me to spend Christmas alone because I run the risk of being disinvited from my Bruce Springsteen-loving family’s Christmas celebration if this link is shared with them.
MUSIC
Leader-Telegram

‘Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus’ coming to Grand Theatre

EAU CLAIRE — “Is there a Santa Claus?”. This simple question was submitted to The New York Sun by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon in 1897. In response, Sun editor Frank Church wrote the most reprinted editorial in the English language. “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” Church wrote. “He exists...
VIRGINIA STATE
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Meets Santa Claus For The First Time [See Photos]

The holiday season is in full swing, and Lilah Roloff had the chance to meet Santa Claus for the very first time! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took to social media to share a few photos of two-year-old Lilah and four-year-old Jackson. But it turns out that Lilah wasn’t so sure about meeting Santa this year.
CELEBRITIES

