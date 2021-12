Update: On Wednesday, December 8, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Chronic Wasting Disease Management and Research Act in a resoundingly bipartisan 393 to 33 vote. The legislation would designate $70 million towards studying and stopping the spread of chronic wasting disease, a fatal affliction that has been devastating deer populations across the country. Following yesterday’s vote, the Senate must now introduce and vote on a companion bill before the legislation can be enacted. F&S will continue to report on the bill’s progress. Read below for the original story we published on the legislation in October.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO