As beneficial as public clouds like Microsoft Azure may be, the use of such clouds can complicate an organization’s security initiatives. After all, there are security implications associated with every cloud object that an organization creates, and the security best practices that an organization adheres to for its on-premises systems aren’t always well suited to cloud environments. Organizations must also consider the highly dynamic nature of public clouds--enterprises create and delete cloud objects every day, and all of those newly created objects need to be secured.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO