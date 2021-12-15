Plum partners With Razorpay Rize To Sponsor Health Insurance For Early Stage Startup Founders From Day-One
Aims to cover over 1,00,000 new businesses and entrepreneurs. Employee health insurance startup, Plum has partnered with Razorpay Rize, the recently announced launchpad for first-time entrepreneurs, to offer exclusive group health benefits to early age startup founders. Plum aims to cover over 1,00,000 new businesses and entrepreneurs. This partnership with Razorpay...aithority.com
Comments / 0