ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Plum partners With Razorpay Rize To Sponsor Health Insurance For Early Stage Startup Founders From Day-One

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAims to cover over 1,00,000 new businesses and entrepreneurs. Employee health insurance startup, Plum has partnered with Razorpay Rize, the recently announced launchpad for first-time entrepreneurs, to offer exclusive group health benefits to early age startup founders. Plum aims to cover over 1,00,000 new businesses and entrepreneurs. This partnership with Razorpay...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Fullife Healthcare Receives Funding From Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia

The investment will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of flagship brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix. Fullife Healthcare raised its Series C funding of over US$22 million by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA). Fullife Healthcare is the pioneer manufacturer in effervescent technology for healthcare and nutraceutical products. The company owns flagship brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, which are the leaders in active nutrition and beauty respectively.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

InfoCepts Earns Great Place to Work Certification in 2021

InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data and analytics solutions, announced its certification by the Great Place to Work, India. The Great Place to Work Certification is recognized by employees and employers worldwide and is considered the standard for identifying and recognizing great workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership. The Institute awarded the recognition to InfoCepts by evaluating it on their five dimensions of High-Trust and High-Performance Culture – namely Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Cybersecurity Startup ActZero Partners with Measured Analytics and Insurance

ActZero, a cybersecurity startup whose AI-driven platform makes best-in-class security accessible for businesses of all sizes, announced a strategic partnership with Measured Analytics and Insurance, the data and analytics-driven cyber insurance company. The partnership will enable businesses to protect themselves against emerging security threats with an integrated risk management approach.
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

Board Challenges Revealed As Investors Pour Massive Funds Into Early-Stage Startups

With the influx of capital in the market, early-stage founders in Israel are raising massive rounds faster than ever before. As an example, traditionally a Series A round was closed after a startup had validated its product and secured paying customers. Today that same amount can easily be raised as a pre-seed round, often with no traction or market validation.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Unlimited
The Next Web

Founder to founder: A guide to scaling a startup

When Henrik Gebbing and I founded Finoa in our shared apartment in Madrid back in 2018, little did we realize that within just three years we’d have team members across the globe with plans for exponential growth in the works. Obviously, the way we ran things when it was...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Microsoft Leads Early-Stage Funding Round of Crypto Startup Palm NFT Studio

Palm NFT Studio has been engaged in many projects like the “Space Jam 2” NFT collection. It has also collaborated with the popular DC Fandome 2021 event. Crypto startup Palm NFT Studio has raised $27 million in the initial round of funding led by American tech giant Microsoft Corporation‘s venture capital M12. Others who participated in the funding round included venture firm Griffin Gaming Partners.
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

3 Keys To Operationalizing Startup Sales From Day One

For better or worse, the startup world has always attracted visionaries and idealists. On the one hand, these kinds of dreamers have brought us world-changing innovations like the internet or social media. But on the other, company after company has vanished, many without ever making a headline, because their founders were too enamored with the potential of a technology they’d envisioned or even built to realize they weren’t developing traction with actual customers until it was too late.
ECONOMY
MedCity News

First cohort of digital health startups graduates from PharmStars accelerator

Digital biomarkers. Patient engagement tools. Software for clinical trial design and recruitment. These technologies and more are represented in the first group of companies to graduate from PharmStars, an accelerator program for digital health startups that are developing pharmaceutical industry-focused technologies. PharmStars is led by founder and CEO Naomi Fried,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
hackernoon.com

Hiring Offshore Engineers for Startup Founders

Offshore software development is becoming more popular in the U.S. and abroad. It's a good way to get the best of the job, but it's not always easy to find the best in the world. In the 1980s, it was hard to find a better way to work with the best available resources. The best way of working is to find out what you need to do is to get a good job in a good place to work in the United States. It’s time to look at the best way to make sure you don’t have to go to the best.
JOBS
homehealthcarenews.com

How VillageMD Went from Startup to One of Walgreens’ Most Important Partners

In 2020, Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) announced that it would be investing $1 billion in a relatively new primary care company: VillageMD. Since that point, the home- and community-focused VillageMD has thrived in the partnership with the behemoth retailer, so much so that Walgreens invested another $5.2 billion in the company this October.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Is It Safe to Buy Life Insurance From a Startup?

Innovative start-up life insurance companies promise fast online policies, among other attractions. But are such “insurtechs” risky because the company may not be around in decades, when your family will need to collect on your policy?. Insurer stability and reputation matter more to life insurance buyers than to shoppers for...
PERSONAL FINANCE
aithority.com

Cloud4Wi To Change The Way Companies Connect With Their Own Customers Through GeoUniq Acquisition

Together the companies are poised for a phase of rapid growth as they help clients minimize the divide between the physical and digital customer journey. Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, announced its acquisition of French-headquartered, GeoUniq, a leading provider of cutting-edge location technology and data. Through the acquisition, Cloud4Wi and its clients gain immediate access to one of the world’s most innovative location engines.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

ZeroFox, Leading External Cybersecurity SaaS Provider, Announces Plan To Acquire IDX And Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger With L&F Acquisition Corp.

Combination of ZeroFox and IDX will create the only public company solely focused on addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks through the expansion of its industry-leading AI platform. Transaction includes $170 million in financing led by Monarch Alternative Capital LP with participation from Victory Park Capital,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Summit Wireless Technologies Appoints Consumer Brands Marketing Expert David M. Howitt To The Board

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation entertainment systems, appointed David M. Howitt, consumer brand expert and CEO & Founder of the Meriwether Group, LLC, to its board of directors. This appointment increases the board membership count to eight. “With...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Sanctor Capital wraps up another mentorship program for early-stage founders exploring Web3 and Metaverse

Last week, eight projects working with NFTs, infrastructure technology, interoperability, and privacy graduated as part of Sanctor Turbo’s Beta Class, showcasing their achievements and giving audiences a glimpse at the upcoming product releases. Sanctor Turbo is a custom-tailored mentorship program by blockchain investment firm Sanctor Capital that leverages domain...
BUSINESS
pymnts

InsurTech Startup Trellis to Team With FinTechs on Auto Insurance

Insurance tech firm Trellis will offer financial technology companies a new way for users to compare and purchase auto insurance, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 14) press release. The company says it enables many businesses — and especially consumer FinTech applications — through its Savvy recommendation platform, calling it “the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
aithority.com

Wikisoft – Big Data Company Ready For Take Off

Wikisoft Corp.2021 has been a year of intense activity and positive results. The company established strong corporate governance, garnered an impeccable C-level team and inaugurated powerful business enablers that have set it on a course for take-off in 2022. Wikisoft started 2021 the way it intended to go on –...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Figment Accelerates its Leadership Position in Web 3 with $110 Million Series C Fundraise

Figment, one of the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure and services providers, announced a $110 million Series C fundraise at a $1.4 billion post-money valuation. The funding round was led by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, with participation from Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Binance Labs, Mirae Asset, ParaFi Capital, Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments, Bitstamp, CMS Holdings, Two Sigma, B Capital Group, Franklin Templeton, DTCP, and StarkWare.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy