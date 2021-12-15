ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Announcing Lopay The Quickest, Simplest, Most Hassle-Free Peer-To-peer Payment App Yet

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt on an established platform that rapidly onboards customers at scale, OrderPay is changing the game with their latest launch lopay. Orderpay is already the industry leader in mobile ordering and payment across over 2000 sites in the hospitality sector. So they are...

Economically Smart Play-to-Earn Model From Market Hero

When the market was flooded with many NFT projects speculating on play-to-earn ideas, the danger of losing investments, or at least investing money in a hopeless product, multiplied. Unfortunately, most of the so-called play-to-earn crypto games do not have an elementary working economy, and the promised profit can only be provided in a “bull market”.
Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates with MT4 to Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank’s spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today’s trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow’s one as well.
ITecs Enters Into A Partnership With Check Point

ITecs enters into a partnership with Check Point, a leader in enterprise and SMB cybersecurity products and solutions, to provide iTecs clients with efficacious cybersecurity protection. The collaboration between the two parties enables iTecs to deliver the various services and products to clients as a managed service. iTecs, a Dallas...
Sprout Social ranked #3 On Battery Venture’s 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work for

Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For by Battery Ventures, with data provided by Glassdoor. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the 12 months ended Oct. 31, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.
Leading Online Marketplace Artnet Launches NFTs Using Monegraph

It was announced that artnet AG in New York has launched their own crypto-native sales and auction platform for minting, selling and distributing NFTs directly to market using Monegraph’s ReadyMade Suite featuring marque pieces such as Quantum Leap by the inventor of NFTs, Kevin McCoy and Satoshi Card by Spells of Genesis.
Cloud4Wi To Change The Way Companies Connect With Their Own Customers Through GeoUniq Acquisition

Together the companies are poised for a phase of rapid growth as they help clients minimize the divide between the physical and digital customer journey. Cloud4Wi, industry leader in location-based marketing solutions, announced its acquisition of French-headquartered, GeoUniq, a leading provider of cutting-edge location technology and data. Through the acquisition, Cloud4Wi and its clients gain immediate access to one of the world’s most innovative location engines.
Crunchfish Announces Digital Cash Wallets’ Architecture

Crunchfish Digital Cash AB is announcing a patent-pending architecture of Digital Cash Wallets. In addition to Crunchfish’s original Digital Cash Wallet offline, that is integrated in a mobile app, an architecture spanning from Core Banking Systems to Digital Cash Wallets either online or offline, in mobile apps or on non-mobile devices is presented. This provides the foundation of Crunchfish’s ambition to take a global leadership position within digital payments. The Digital Cash Wallets online and in mobile apps are already ready for shipment.
Croma Increases Its Share Of EMI Transactions Using Innoviti’s G.E.N.I.E Technology

Witnesses surge in zero-cost EMIs in non-traditional categories like cameras, computer accessories, audio systems and kitchen durables. Croma, India’s first omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has partnered with Innoviti Payment Solutions, introducing Innoviti’s G.E.N.I.E technology across their stores enabling zero-cost EMI on purchase of any in-store product. Innoviti is India’s largest provider of payment solutions to Enterprise merchants.
Scryb Reports On Strategy And Future Of Cybeats Cybersecurity

Cybeats Technologies Inc. was acquired by Scryb in March 2021. The Company initiated development of its SBOM Studio product subsequent to the acquisition and launched the product in September 2021. Favourable M&A transactions, market trends and enhanced regulation has validated Cybeats approach and value proposition. Leadership is now working with...
Moomoo To Launch In Australia Will Offer Australian Investors One-Stop Online Investment Services

Moomoo, a leading one-stop digital investment platform, announced that it will be launching in Australia. The company will provide Australian investors with premium online investment services. Moomoo has been on a path of exponential international growth and Australia marks its third expansion overseas after a successful launch in US and Singapore. The company made the announcement after its affiliated company secured an Australian Financial Services License granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) through an acquisition.
Google Cloud Partners With Minsait To Boost Digital Sovereignty In Spain

– The two strategic partners will offer enhanced trusted cloud solutions for Spanish organizations in the public and private sectors, supporting innovation while keeping their most sensitive data confidential, secure and sovereign. – Joint offering will leverage the latest encryption, access, transparency, and data location technologies, and will be supported...
Revenue Operations: The Secret to Scaling Your Business Without Sacrificing the Customer Experience

To say that the world has changed pretty dramatically in the last 18 months and that most businesses have been forced to make some of the most challenging decisions one could think of would probably be something of an understatement. Unquestionably, one of the biggest hurdles was centered around customer communication and ensuring brands were using the right channels and messages to reach customers during a period of massive disruption.
2022 E-commerce Predictions Series: Change Continues Its Relentless March

2021 may have been the year of “who knows” for e-commerce, but 2022 is coming with a much sharper focus. While the pandemic refuses to recede in view, its impact on people, shopping, and technology has become increasingly clear. Last year, we saw a great leap forward in both e-commerce adoption and preferences, and 2022 looks to be a year in which big, structural changes will follow.
Polkadot Launches Parachains

As blockchains have become more widely adopted in recent years, the lack of interoperability among chains has remained a major obstacle. Today, after five years of technical development, Polkadot is proud to launch the first parachains, individual blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem, on its network. This milestone marks a major breakthrough for interconnected blockchain technology. Parachains will be able to interact seamlessly within the Polkadot ecosystem.
Roll by ADP is Now Available in Spanish with Added Features, Expanding Small Businesses Power to Manage Payroll

Now more than ever, small businesses need tools to manage a mobile and diverse workforce. ADP introduced that their payroll app Roll is now available in Spanish with dozens of additional languages to follow. This product was introduced to help serve the needs of the more than 11 million people aged 25-54 that speak Spanish in the United States.
Seek Launches Cross-Platform NFT Solution, Solving Lack of Interoperability in the Metaverse

a leader of premiere end-to-end 3D infrastructure, announced the launch of the SeekNFT platform and white label program designed to democratize the process of minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Seek will demonstrate SeekNFT with its first brand partner, Dude Perfect, live on stage at the VR/AR Association Conference. The Dude Perfect team will mint their first NFT and auction it off in real-time during the presentation – demonstrating how seamless the platform makes the process of minting, buying, and selling NFTs that can scale across multiple virtual platforms. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the VRARA.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces Delivery Robot Development, Update To S-3

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, announced that its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices Mobile Inc. (RAD-M), has committed to produce an intelligent autonomous delivery vehicle based on RAD-M’s ROAMEO technology. “Developing this product is something that we’ve wanted...
WirelessCar To Globally Launch Smart EV Routing Solution And Showcase Call Center Services At CES 2022

WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, announced the company’s participation at CES 2022 in its capacity as an AWS partner. At the show, the company will globally launch and demo their new Smart EV Routing solution, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles to optimize their long-distance journeys. The company will also showcase their Call Center Services solution integrated with Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Amazon Connect cloud contact center.
Venus Concept Announces $17 Million Equity Financing Led By Masters Special Situations

Venus Concept Inc. a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company and preferred nonvoting shares. Pursuant to the Private Placement, an aggregate of 9,808,418 Shares and 3,790,755 Preferred Nonvoting Shares were issued at a price of US$1.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $17 million. The preferred nonvoting shares are convertible on a one-for-one basis into Shares upon receipt of conversion notice by the Company from the holder. The financing was led by a new investor – Masters Special Situations, LLC and affiliates thereof (“Masters”). Existing investors, EW Healthcare Partners and HealthQuest Capital, and independent director, Keith Sullivan, also participated in the financing. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement are expected to be $17 million, before offering expenses, which will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes and funding the development of AIme™, the Company’s next generation robotic technology platform for medical aesthetic applications. In connection with the Private Placement, Masters will receive the right to nominate a director to the board of directors of the Company and intends to nominate Dr. S. Tyler Hollmig. Dr. Hollmig is Director of Dermatologic Surgery and Director of Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas and Ascension Texas.
ZeroFox, Leading External Cybersecurity SaaS Provider, Announces Plan To Acquire IDX And Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger With L&F Acquisition Corp.

Combination of ZeroFox and IDX will create the only public company solely focused on addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks through the expansion of its industry-leading AI platform. Transaction includes $170 million in financing led by Monarch Alternative Capital LP with participation from Victory Park Capital,...
