Cancer

Silibinin relieves UVB-induced apoptosis of human skin cells by inhibiting the YAP-p73 pathway

By Wei-wei Liu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcessive exposure to UVB induces skin diseases. Silibinin, a flavonolignan used for treating liver diseases, is found to be effective against UVB-caused skin epidermal and dermal cell damage. In this study we investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying. Human nonmalignant immortalized keratinocyte HaCaT cells and neonatal human foreskin fibroblasts HFFs were exposed...

Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Nature.com

SIRT6 regulates SREBP1c-induced glucolipid metabolism in liver and pancreas via the AMPKÎ±-mTORC1 pathway

The aim of this study was to determine the mechanism by which SIRT6 regulates glucolipid metabolism disorders. We detected histological and molecular changes in Sprague-Dawley rats as well as in BRL 3A and INS-1 cell lines subjected to overnutrition and starvation. SIRT6, SREBP1c, and glucolipid metabolism biomarkers were identified by fluorescence co-localization, real-time PCR, and western blotting. Gene silencing studies were performed. Recombinant SIRT6, AMPK agonist (AICAR), mTOR inhibitor (rapamycin), and liver X receptor (LXR) agonist (T0901317) were used to pre-treated in BRL 3A and INS-1 cells. Real-time PCR and western blotting were used to detect related proteins, and cell counting was utilized to detect proliferation. We obtained conflicting results; SIRT6 and SREBP1c appeared in both the liver and pancreas of high-fat and hungry rats. Recombinant SIRT6 alleviated the decrease in AMPKÎ± and increase in mTORC1 (complex of mTOR, Raptor, and Rheb) caused by overnutrition. SIRT6 siRNA reversed the glucolipid metabolic disorders caused by the AMPK agonist and mTOR inhibitor but not by the LXR agonist. Taken together, our results demonstrate that SIRT6 regulates glycolipid metabolism through AMPKÎ±-mTORC1 regulating SREBP1c in the liver and pancreas induced by overnutrition and starvation, independent of LXR.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sitafloxacin reduces tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFÎ±) converting enzyme (TACE) phosphorylation and activity to inhibit TNFÎ± release from lipopolysaccharide-stimulated THP-1 cells

Sepsis is a systemic reaction to an infection and resulting in excessive production of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. It sometimes results in septic shock. The present study aimed to identify quinolone antibiotics that can reduce tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFÎ±) production and to elucidate mechanisms underlying inhibition of TNFÎ± production. We identified quinolone antibiotics reduced TNFÎ± production in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated THP-1 cells. Sitafloxacin (STFX) is a broad-spectrum antibiotic of the quinolone class. STFX effectively suppressed TNFÎ± production in LPS-stimulated THP-1 cells in a dose-dependent manner and increased extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) phosphorylation. The percentage of intracellular TNFÎ± increased in LPS-stimulated cells with STFX compared with that in LPS-stimulated cells. TNFÎ± converting enzyme (TACE) released TNFÎ± from the cells, and STFX suppressed TACE phosphorylation and activity. To conclude, one of the mechanisms underlying inhibition of TNFÎ± production in LPS-stimulated THP-1 cells treated with STFX is the inhibition of TNFÎ± release from cells via the suppression of TACE phosphorylation and activity. STFX may kill bacteria and suppress inflammation. Therefore, it can be effective for sepsis treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BIX01294 inhibits EGFR signaling in EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinoma cells through a BCKDHA-mediated reduction in the EGFR level

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. BIX01294 (BIX), an inhibitor of the G9a histone methyltransferase, has been reported to have antitumor activity against a variety of cancers. However, the molecular mechanisms underlying its anticancer effects, particularly those against lung cancer, remain unclear. Here, we report that BIX induces apoptotic cell death in EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells but not in their wild-type counterparts. Treatment with BIX resulted in a significant reduction in the EGFR level and inhibition of EGFR signaling only in EGFR-mutant NSCLC cells, leading to apoptosis. BIX also inhibited mitochondrial metabolic function and decreased the cellular energy levels that are critical for maintaining the EGFR level. Furthermore, BIX transcriptionally downregulated the transcription of branched-chain Î±-keto acid dehydrogenase (BCKDHA), which is essential for fueling the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. Interestingly, this BCKDHA downregulation was due to inhibition of Jumanji-domain histone demethylases but not the G9a histone methyltransferase. We observed that KDM3A, a Jumonji histone demethylase, epigenetically regulates BCKDHA expression by binding to the BCKDHA gene promoter. BIX exposure also led to a significant decrease in the EGFR level, causing apoptosis in EGFR-TKI (tyrosine kinase inhibitor)-resistant cell lines, which are dependent on EGFR signaling for survival. Taken together, our current data suggest that BIX triggers apoptosis only in EGFR-mutant NSCLC cells via inhibition of BCKDHA-mediated mitochondrial metabolic function.
CANCER
Nature.com

Human miRNA miR-675 inhibits DUX4 expression and may be exploited as a potential treatment for Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) is a potentially devastating myopathy caused by de-repression of the DUX4 gene in skeletal muscles. Effective therapies will likely involve DUX4 inhibition. RNA interference (RNAi) is one powerful approach to inhibit DUX4, and we previously described a RNAi gene therapy to achieve DUX4 silencing in FSHD cells and mice using engineered microRNAs. Here we report a strategy to direct RNAi against DUX4 using the natural microRNA miR-675, which is derived from the lncRNA H19. Human miR-675 inhibits DUX4 expression and associated outcomes in FSHD cell models. In addition, miR-675 delivery using gene therapy protects muscles from DUX4-associated death in mice. Finally, we show that three known miR-675-upregulating small molecules inhibit DUX4 and DUX4-activated FSHD biomarkers in FSHD patient-derived myotubes. To our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the use of small molecules to suppress a dominant disease gene using an RNAi mechanism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Intestinal helminth infection transforms the CD4 T cell composition of the skin

Intestinal helminth parasites can alter immune responses to vaccines, other infections, allergens and autoantigens, implying effects on host immune responses in distal barrier tissues. We herein show that the skin of C57BL/6 mice infected with the strictly intestinal nematode Heligmosomoides polygyrus contain higher numbers of CD4+"‰T cells compared to the skin of uninfected controls. Accumulated CD4+"‰T cells were H. polygyrus-specific TH2 cells that skewed the skin CD4+"‰T cell composition towards a higher TH2/TH1 ratio which persisted after worm expulsion. Accumulation of TH2 cells in the skin was associated with increased expression of the skin-homing chemokine receptors CCR4 and CCR10 on CD4+"‰T cells in the blood and mesenteric lymph nodes draining the infected intestine and was abolished by FTY720 treatment during infection, indicating gut-to-skin trafficking of cells. Remarkably, skin TH2 accumulation was associated with impaired capacity to initiate IFN-Î³ recall responses and develop skin-resident memory cells to mycobacterial antigens, both during infection and months after deworming therapy. In conclusion, we show that infection by a strictly intestinal helminth has long-term effects on immune cell composition and local immune responses to unrelated antigens in the skin, revealing a novel process for T cell colonisation and worm-mediated immunosuppression in this organ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Asthma reduces glioma formation by T cell decorin-mediated inhibition of microglia

To elucidate the mechanisms underlying the reduced incidence of brain tumors in children with Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and asthma, we leverage Nf1 optic pathway glioma (Nf1OPG) mice, human and mouse RNAseq data, and two different experimental asthma models. Following ovalbumin or house dust mite asthma induction at 4"“6 weeks of age (WOA), Nf1OPG mouse optic nerve volumes and proliferation are decreased at 12 and 24 WOA, indicating no tumor development. This inhibition is accompanied by reduced expression of the microglia-produced optic glioma mitogen, Ccl5. Human and murine T cell transcriptome analyses reveal that inhibition of microglia Ccl5 production results from increased T cell expression of decorin, which blocks Ccl4-mediated microglia Ccl5 expression through reduced microglia NFÎºB signaling. Decorin or NFÎºB inhibitor treatment of Nf1OPG mice at 4"“6 WOA inhibits tumor formation at 12 WOA, thus establishing a potential mechanistic etiology for the attenuated glioma incidence observed in children with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

GPR120 induces regulatory dendritic cells by inhibiting HK2-dependent glycolysis to alleviate fulminant hepatic failure

Fulminant hepatic failure (FHF) is a potentially fatal liver disease that is associated with intrahepatic infiltration of inflammatory cells. As the receptor of polyunsaturated long chain fatty acids, GPR120 can regulate cell differentiation, proliferation, metabolism, and immune response. However, whether GPR120 is involved in FHF remains unknown. Using Propionibacterium acnes (P. acnes)-primed, LPS-induced FHF in mice, we found that interference with GPR120 activity using pharmacological agonist attenuated the severity of the liver injury and mortality of FHF in mice, while a lack of GPR120 exacerbated the disease. GPR120 activation potently alleviated FHF and led to decreased T helper (Th) 1 cell response and expansion of regulatory T cells (Tregs). Interestingly, GPR120 agonist didn't directly target T cells, but dramatically induced a distinct population of CD11c+MHC IIlowCD80lowCD86low regulatory DCs in the livers of FHF mice. GPR120 was found to restrict HIF-1Î±-dependent glycolysis. The augmented HIF-1Î± stabilization caused by GPR120 antagonism or deletion could be attenuated by the inhibition of ERK or by the activation of AMPK. Through the analysis of the clinical FHF, we further confirmed the activation of GPR120 was negatively associated with the severity in patients. Our findings indicated that GPR120 activation has therapeutic potential in FHF. Strategies to target GPR120 using agonists or free fatty acids (FFAs) may represent a novel approach to FHF treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hypoxia-induced Fascin-1 upregulation is regulated by Akt/Rac1 axis and enhances malignant properties of liver cancer cells via mediating actin cytoskeleton rearrangement and Hippo/YAP activation

In solid tumors, hypoxia facilitates malignant progression of cancer cells by triggering epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cancer stemness. Fascin-1, an actin-bundling protein, takes part in the formation of many actin-based cellular structures. In the present study, we explored the potential functions of hypoxia-induced upregulation of Fascin-1 in liver cancer. Transcriptome RNA-sequencing was conducted to identify hypoxia-related genes. The potential functions of Fascin-1 were evaluated by western blot, transwell migration and invasion assays, sphere-formation assay, tumor xenograft growth, gelatin zymography analysis, immunofluorescence, cell viability assay, soft agar assay, and flow cytometry. We found that Fascin-1 was upregulated by hypoxia in liver cancer cell lines, elevated in liver cancer patients and correlated with larger tumor size, lymph node metastasis, distant metastasis, and shorter overall survival. Knockdown of Fascin-1 suppressed migration, invasion, EMT, stemness, and tumor xenograft growth of liver cancer cells under both normoxia and hypoxia conditions, while forced Fascin-1 expression showed opposite effects. Moreover, hypoxia-induced upregulation of Fascin-1 was regulated by the Akt/Rac1 signaling, and inhibition of Akt/Rac1 signaling by EHop-016 and MK-2206 restrained migration, invasion, EMT, and stemness of liver cancer cells under hypoxia. Furthermore, Fascin-1 knockdown suppressed MMP-2 and MMP-9 expression, impaired actin cytoskeleton rearrangement, inactivated Hippo/YAP signaling, and increased Sorafenib sensitivity in liver cancer cells. Our study provided a novel insight of Fascin-1 in regulating migration, invasion, EMT, and stemness of liver cancer cells under normoxia and hypoxia conditions.
CANCER
Nature.com

Underlying mechanisms of glucocorticoid-induced Î²-cell death and dysfunction: a new role for glycogen synthase kinase 3

Glucocorticoids (GCs) are widely prescribed for their anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive properties as a treatment for a variety of diseases. The use of GCs is associated with important side effects, including diabetogenic effects. However, the underlying mechanisms of GC-mediated diabetogenic effects in Î²-cells are not well understood. In this study we investigated the role of glycogen synthase kinase 3 (GSK3) in the mediation of Î²-cell death and dysfunction induced by GCs. Using genetic and pharmacological approaches we showed that GSK3 is involved in GC-induced Î²-cell death and impaired insulin secretion. Further, we unraveled the underlying mechanisms of GC-GSK3 crosstalk. We showed that GSK3 is marginally implicated in the nuclear localization of GC receptor (GR) upon ligand binding. Furthermore, we showed that GSK3 regulates the expression of GR at mRNA and protein levels. Finally, we dissected the proper contribution of each GSK3 isoform and showed that GSK3Î² isoform is sufficient to mediate the pro-apoptotic effects of GCs in Î²-cells. Collectively, in this work we identified GSK3 as a viable target to mitigate GC deleterious effects in pancreatic Î²-cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: PIK3R5 genetic predictors of hypertension induced by VEGF-pathway inhibitors

In the original version of the article, the Funding Information was revised. The original article has been corrected. This work was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers U10CA180821 and U10CA180882 (to the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology), U24CA196171, R21CA139280-01, and K07CA140390-01. JCFQ was supported by the SÃ£o Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP 2018/04491-2).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

STING inhibitor ameliorates LPS-induced ALI by preventing vascular endothelial cells-mediated immune cells chemotaxis and adhesion

Acute lung injury (ALI) is a common and devastating clinical disorder featured by excessive inflammatory responses. Stimulator of interferon genes (STING) is an indispensable molecule for regulating inflammation and immune response in multiple diseases, but the role of STING in the ALI pathogenesis is not well elucidated. In this study, we explored the molecular mechanisms of STING in regulating lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced lung injury. Mice were pretreated with a STING inhibitor C-176 (15, 30"‰mg/kg, i.p.) before LPS inhalation to induce ALI. We showed that LPS inhalation significantly increased STING expression in the lung tissues, whereas C-176 pretreatment dose-dependently suppressed the expression of STING, decreased the production of inflammatory cytokines including TNF-Î±, IL-6, IL-12, and IL-1Î², and restrained the expression of chemokines and adhesion molecule vascular cell adhesion protein-1 (VCAM-1) in the lung tissues. Consistently, in vitro experiments conducted in TNF-Î±-stimulated HMEC-1cells (common and classic vascular endothelial cells) revealed that human STING inhibitor H-151 or STING siRNA downregulated the expression levels of adhesion molecule and chemokines in HMEC-1cells, accompanied by decreased adhesive ability and chemotaxis of immunocytes upon TNF-Î± stimulation. We further revealed that STING inhibitor H-151 or STING knockdown significantly decreased the phosphorylation of transcription factor STAT1, which subsequently influenced its binding to chemokine CCL2 and adhesive molecule VCAM-1 gene promoter. Collectively, STING inhibitor can alleviate LPS-induced ALI in mice by preventing vascular endothelial cells"“mediated immune cell chemotaxis and adhesion, suggesting that STING may be a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of ALI.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dapagliflozin, metformin, monotherapy or both in patients with metabolic syndrome

The present study evaluated the effects of dapagliflozin, a SGLT2 inhibitor, or dapagliflozin plus metformin versus metformin monotherapy in patients with metabolic syndrome. This study included patients who admitted in Jiangxi Provincial People's Hospital from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019 and were diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. A total of 248 participants were randomly assigned to divide into three groups: dapagliflozin group; metformin group; dapagliflozin in combined with metformin group. Dapagliflozin group and metformin group were associated with similar improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. Relative to dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy, dapagliflozin combined with metformin provided greater improvements in components of metabolic syndrome. So did HOMA-IR scores, fasting plasma insulin and inflammatory indicators (hsCRP, PMN/HDL-C and Monocytes/HDL-C). Dapagliflozin improved all components of metabolic syndrome in patients with metabolic syndrome. Furthermore, dapagliflozin combined with metformin showed more meaningful improvements in any of components of metabolic syndrome than dapagliflozin or metformin monotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Loss of TACC1 variant25 inducing cell proliferation and suppressing autophagy in head and neck squamous carcinoma

Transforming acidic coiled-coil containing protein1 (TACC1) is closely related to transcription, translation and centrosome dynamics. Dysregulation of TACC1 is associated with multiple malignancies. Alternative splicing (AS) of TACC1 produces multiple variants, which are of great significance in cancer biology. However, the expression and biological functions of TACC1 variants in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) remain unclear. In this study, we found for the first time that TACC1 variants exhibited a characteristic expression pattern and that TACC1 variant25 (TACC1v25) was downregulated in HNSCC tissues and cell lines. Overexpression of TACC1v25 in Cal27 and Fadu cells significantly inhibited proliferation and promoted autophagy. Moreover, expression levels of nuclear pERK and p-mTOR were significantly decreased, while the expression of Beclin-1 and the LC3II/LC3I ratio were increased in TACC1v25-overexpressed Cal27 and Fadu cells. After the addition of AKT activator SC79 to TACC1v25-overexpressed Cal27 and Fadu cells, the autophagy levels were remarkably rescued. In conclusion, TACC1v25 inhibits HNSCC progression through the ERK and AKT/mTOR pathways by inhibiting proliferation and increasing autophagy. TACC1v25 might have potential use as a tumour suppressor in HNSCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving outcomes in glomerular disease

Glucocorticoid exposure remains a major contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with immune-mediated kidney disease. Recent clinical trials have tested novel potential therapies for these patients and showed that glucocorticoid doses can be reduced without compromising efficacy. Key advances. C5a receptor antagonism with avacopan is effective in combination with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Liver fibrosis indices are related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in individuals with type 2 diabetes

The association between nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) or liver fibrosis and diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) has not been well studied. We aimed to investigate the association of NAFL or liver fibrosis indices and DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes. In this observational study, we included 264 individuals with type 2 diabetes, and calculated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) liver fat score, NAFLD fibrosis score, and Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index to evaluate the status of NAFLD or liver fibrosis. DPN was diagnosed when the Michigan Neuropathy Screening Instrument-Physical Examination score was"‰â‰¥"‰2.5. The NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were significantly higher in individuals with DPN than in those without DPN. Logistic analyses showed that the NAFLD fibrosis score and FIB-4 index were associated with DPN after adjustment for covariates (adjusted odds ratio 1.474 and 1.961, respectively). In the subgroup analysis, this association was only significant in the group with a high NAFLD liver fat score (>"‰âˆ’"‰0.640). Serum levels of fetuin-A, a hepatokine, were decreased in individuals with abnormal vibration perception or 10-g monofilament tests compared with their counterparts. The present study suggests that liver fibrosis might be associated with DPN in individuals with type 2 diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: the interplay between metabolism, microbes and immunity

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has emerged pandemically across the globe and particularly affects patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes. NAFLD is a complex systemic disease that is characterised by hepatic lipid accumulation, lipotoxicity, insulin resistance, gut dysbiosis and inflammation. In this review, we discuss how metabolic dysregulation, the gut microbiome, innate and adaptive immunity and their interplay contribute to NAFLD pathology. Lipotoxicity has been shown to instigate liver injury, inflammation and insulin resistance. Synchronous metabolic dysfunction, obesity and related nutritional perturbation may alter the gut microbiome, in turn fuelling hepatic and systemic inflammation by direct activation of innate and adaptive immune responses. We review evidence suggesting that, collectively, these unresolved exogenous and endogenous cues drive liver injury, culminating in liver fibrosis and advanced sequelae of this disorder such as liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Understanding NAFLD as a complex interplay between metabolism, gut microbiota and the immune response will challenge the clinical perception of NAFLD and open new therapeutic avenues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Connexin 43 hyper-phosphorylation at serine 282 triggers apoptosis in rat cardiomyocytes via activation of mitochondrial apoptotic pathway

Cx43 is the major connexin in ventricular gap junctions, and plays a pivotal role in control of electrical and metabolic communication among adjacent cardiomyocytes. We previously found that Cx43 dephosphorylation at serine 282 (pS282) caused cardiomyocyte apoptosis, which is involved in cardiac ischemia/reperfusion injury. In this study we investigated whether Cx43-S282 hyper-phosphorylation could protect cardiomyocytes against apoptosis. Adenovirus carrying rat full length Cx43 gene (Cx43-wt) or a mutant gene at S282 substituted with aspartic acid (S282D) were transfected into neonatal rat ventricular myocytes (NRVMs) or injected into rat ventricular wall. Rat abdominal aorta constriction model (AAC) was used to assess Cx43-S282 phosphorylation status. We showed that Cx43 phosphorylation at S282 was increased over 2-times compared to Cx43-wt cells at 24"‰h after transfection, while pS262 and pS368 were unaltered. S282D-transfected cells displayed enhanced gap junctional communication, and increased basal intracellular Ca2+ concentration and spontaneous Ca2+ transients compared to Cx43-wt cells. However, spontaneous apoptosis appeared in NRVMs transfected with S282D for 34"‰h. Rat ventricular myocardium transfected with S282D in vivo also exhibited apoptotic responses, including increased Bax/Bcl-xL ratio, cytochrome c release as well as caspase-3 and caspase-9 activities, while factor-associated suicide (Fas)/Fas-associated death domain expression and caspase-8 activity remained unaltered. In addition, AAC-induced hypertrophic ventricles had apoptotic injury with Cx43-S282 hyper-phosphorylation compared with Sham ventricles. In conclusion, Cx43 hyper-phosphorylation at S282, as dephosphorylation, also triggers cardiomyocyte apoptosis, but through activation of mitochondrial apoptosis pathway, providing a fine-tuned Cx43-S282 phosphorylation range required for the maintenance of cardiomyocyte function and survival.
SCIENCE

