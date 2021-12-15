Silibinin relieves UVB-induced apoptosis of human skin cells by inhibiting the YAP-p73 pathway

In solid tumors, hypoxia facilitates malignant progression of cancer cells by triggering epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and cancer stemness. Fascin-1, an actin-bundling protein, takes part in the formation of many actin-based cellular structures. In the present study, we explored the potential functions of hypoxia-induced upregulation of Fascin-1 in liver cancer. Transcriptome RNA-sequencing was conducted to identify hypoxia-related genes. The potential functions of Fascin-1 were evaluated by western blot, transwell migration and invasion assays, sphere-formation assay, tumor xenograft growth, gelatin zymography analysis, immunofluorescence, cell viability assay, soft agar assay, and flow cytometry. We found that Fascin-1 was upregulated by hypoxia in liver cancer cell lines, elevated in liver cancer patients and correlated with larger tumor size, lymph node metastasis, distant metastasis, and shorter overall survival. Knockdown of Fascin-1 suppressed migration, invasion, EMT, stemness, and tumor xenograft growth of liver cancer cells under both normoxia and hypoxia conditions, while forced Fascin-1 expression showed opposite effects. Moreover, hypoxia-induced upregulation of Fascin-1 was regulated by the Akt/Rac1 signaling, and inhibition of Akt/Rac1 signaling by EHop-016 and MK-2206 restrained migration, invasion, EMT, and stemness of liver cancer cells under hypoxia. Furthermore, Fascin-1 knockdown suppressed MMP-2 and MMP-9 expression, impaired actin cytoskeleton rearrangement, inactivated Hippo/YAP signaling, and increased Sorafenib sensitivity in liver cancer cells. Our study provided a novel insight of Fascin-1 in regulating migration, invasion, EMT, and stemness of liver cancer cells under normoxia and hypoxia conditions.
