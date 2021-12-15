Predictions Series 2022: Women Leaders in AI Would Rise through the Ranks

AI ethics and empathy have become the key disruptors in the age of hard-core AI and Machine learning deployment. Organizations are finding it extremely hard to balance their AI roadmap around governance, ethics, and empathy. AI bias has been one of the biggest problem areas in the data science industry that none has managed to solve. Yet, we are optimistic that things will change in the coming years. Why do I think so? Some of the biggest technology companies are taking it upon themselves to remove AI biases and encourage activities that strengthen AI ethics in the industry. Pega is one such company.

