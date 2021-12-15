Top 10 EDC Designs of 2021

Trends can be a skein of yarn unravelling from the prior year, sometimes with a new twist here and there, or ending abruptly — like the defunct fad for beaded curtains, rag-rolled walls, or, perhaps worst of all, carpeted bathrooms. For 2022, expect wiser design options, with a continued emphasis on sustainability and natural materials, and a nod toward improving the versatility of spaces, especially since working from home appears to be here to stay. While minimalism is still on-trend, there's movement toward incorporating some softer flourishes, particularly using natural elements. And there's a bit of playfulness entering the design world, with unexpected use of wallcoverings and colorful tiles to create more personalized spaces.
