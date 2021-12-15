ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin: Xi supports Putin's pursuit of guarantees from West

By DASHA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in his push...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
AFP

German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China present unified front amid rising tensions with West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries’ increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations during a video call on December 15.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Russian President#Ap#Chinese#Nato
The Week

Russian diplomat: NATO is 'balancing on the edge of war'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that NATO is "balancing on the edge of war," and that if the alliance does not accede to Russian demands, his country will employ whatever "ways, means, and solutions" are necessary "to ensure our security," The Associated Press reports. These statements come...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
POLITICS
Chronicle

Xi Told Putin China, Russia Are Better Than Allies, Kremlin Says

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed relations with Russia as better than an alliance in a video call with President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin, as the two leaders made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions with the West. Xi “said that although they are not allied, their effectiveness...
POLITICS
omahanews.net

Putin & Xi set to talk as tensions flare with West

The leaders of the world's largest country and its most populous will hold talks on Wednesday, with Moscow and Beijing publicly committed to strengthening their ties amid increasingly strained relations between East and West. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to speak as both...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin and Xi to Discuss 'Aggressive' Talk From U.S. and NATO, Kremlin Says

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and "aggressive" U.S. and NATO rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. The conversation will take place at a moment of high tension in both countries' relations with the West, with...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy