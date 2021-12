Michael Sheen enjoyed his time in lockdown. The 52-year-old actor and his partner Anna Lundberg relished spending time in lockdown in south Wales with their baby daughter. Michael - who has Lyra, two, with Anna, and Lily, 22, with Kate Beckinsale - told The Independent: "There were no distractions. We got to enjoy this very special period of time with this little creature that had come into our lives, and be able to go out in the garden in nice weather with her and just focus on her."

