Budget update forecasts unemployment falling to 4.25% by mid-2023

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday's budget update will forecast one million jobs will be created over the next four years and unemployment will fall to 4.25% by June 2023. In an upbeat economic assessment, the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook will estimate that more than 13.8 million people will be employed by June 2025. This...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Jim Chalmers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Party#Economic Recovery#Deloitte Access Economics
