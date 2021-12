Conservation groups and scientists are calling on birdwatchers around the world to help them locate 10 species of bird that have been lost to science. The so-called Search for Lost Birds, which launched today, is a collaboration between Re:wild, American Bird Conservancy (ABC) and BirdLife International to find 10 species that haven’t been seen in the wild for at least 10 years, but are not yet classified as extinct according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The species may be under threat from human activity, or they may simply live in remote areas that scientists haven’t been able to access or haven’t known to search.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO