The devastation is so severe across such an expanse that we still don't know the toll of the Southern and Midwestern tornadoes. Starting the night of December 10, at least 59 twisters carved through ten states —a swarm you wouldn't expect two weeks before winter. We spent the last several days in Kentucky, where it was still strangely warm and questions of climate change are being asked. The answers aren't clear, but we do know what we saw is rare. The storm threw down one twister that cut a path of destruction of more than 165 miles. One meteorologist we talked with called that tornado, "the beast."

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO