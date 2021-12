It was theft. There is no question about that. In 1897, British forces launched a “punitive expedition” against the Benin kingdom in what is now southern Nigeria. Bent on avenging the ambush and killing of a trade delegation from England’s Niger Coast Protectorate, the soldiers seized Benin City and plundered the royal palace — stealing the cultural patrimony of a centuries-old civilization. Thousands of plaques and sculptures that would come to be known as the Benin Bronzes were auctioned off in London and scattered among private collections and museums all over the world.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO