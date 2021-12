Jae’Sean Tate registered 16 points, five rebounds, and six assists across 22 minutes during the Rockets’ 133-118 loss to the Bulls on Monday. Tate had a solid night but only logged in 22 minutes of playing time against the Bulls on Monday. The forward averages 30 minutes a game and should see an extended amount of time against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in order for the Rockets to stay competitive in the game. Tate has averaged over 30 fantasy points the past three games.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO