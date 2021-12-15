Gold Technical Analysis: Indicators Heading to Downside

Gold markets initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back early gains to form a massive shooting star. We have been a little overdone over the last couple of days, and now that we have pulled back from the 200-day EMA, it looks like we are starting to finally run out of steam. That being the case, the market is likely to pull back a bit from here and fall back into the overall consolidation area. It certainly looks as if the $1800 level and above is going to continue to offer resistance, but I can also make an argument that we are just testing the top of the overall consolidation.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO