Gold Technical Analysis: Indicators Heading to Downside

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold futures contracts joined the financial markets that are negatively affected, as gold fell to $1766 before settling around $1772 as of this writing. This decline was caused by the strength of the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, which may determine the fate of gold prices,...

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Interest Rate Buoyancy Fading

The Bank of England surprised global financial markets and investors by raising interest rates, and the pound gained strong momentum against the other major currencies. The GBP/USD rebounded to the 1.3375 resistance level, but with investors quickly returning to buying safe havens the pair gave up its gains and closed around the 1.3230 level, as global restrictions to contain the new COVID variant negatively affected investors' appetite for risk. So far, sterling appears to be supported, but the big risk for those waiting for higher rates is that the BoE will break another rally in February. The risk for sterling is that the BoE may slump after the December rate hike, a real possibility given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variable's trajectory and early signs that the economy is slowing rapidly.
CURRENCIES
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: US Dollar Still Stronger

The euro could not keep the gains from the European Central Bank’s announcement that it would begin to tighten monetary policy in the footsteps of other global central banks. The EUR/USD fell to the support level 1.1235 at the end of last week’s trading after reaching the 1.1360 resistance level in the same week. The euro gained momentum in the Forex market after the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed its plan to end its pandemic-inspired quantitative easing program, although some analysts say the euro will likely start to struggle at any approach at the 1.14 resistance.
CURRENCIES
GBP/USD Forex Signal: More Sell-Off Expected as Cases Surge

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3150. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a buy-stop at 1.3250 and a take-profit at 1.3350. Add a stop-loss at 1.3150. The GBP/USD pair declined on Monday morning as the number of COVID-19 cases in the UK continued. The pair also declined as the market reflected on the latest decisions by the Bank of England (BOE) and the Federal Reserve. It is trading at 1.3237, which is about 1% below the highest level last week.
BUSINESS
Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1227; it has already reached the short-term target at 1.1238. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth to reach 1.1290 and then resume trading downwards to return to 1.1227. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD is falling with the short-term target...
CURRENCIES
EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Downside Amid Fed, ECB Divergence

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1150. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Set a buy-stop at 1.1250 and a take-profit at 1.1350. Add a stop-loss at 1.1150. The EUR/USD pair continued declining on Monday as investors focused on last week’s decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve. The pair also reacted to the happenings in Washington and the rising number of Omicron cases. It is trading at 1.1235, which is lower than last week’s high of 1.3560.
CURRENCIES
AUD/USD Forex Signal: Sell-Off to Continue For Now

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.7200. Set a buy-stop at 0.7150 and a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050. The AUD/USD retreated in the morning session on Monday as investors reflected on the recent interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The Omicron variant is also affecting the pair. It is trading at 0.7125, which is slightly below this last week’s high of 0.7225.
CURRENCIES
ETH/USD: Downward Nervous Conditions as Key Lows Approached

Trading this morning in ETH/USD has been choppy as the cryptocurrency bounces near important psychological barriers around the 3800.00 juncture. Lows from this weekend are in sight and mid-term support ratios are certainly nearby for Ethereum. The broad cryptocurrency marketplace has largely been in a tailspin the past few weeks. Reversals higher have certainly been seen, but the trend has been lower.
MARKETS
USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Recaptures Losses Against CAD

The US dollar turned completely around on Friday to wipe out the losses from Thursday, and even the body of the shooting star from Wednesday. This is an impressive move, and with oil seemingly stuck in a short-term range, the crude oil market may not bail out the Canadian dollar. That being said, we are most certainly approaching a significant resistance barrier that will have to be taken out in order to continue being a buyer.
CURRENCIES
Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Early Gains

Gold markets initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back early gains to form a massive shooting star. We have been a little overdone over the last couple of days, and now that we have pulled back from the 200-day EMA, it looks like we are starting to finally run out of steam. That being the case, the market is likely to pull back a bit from here and fall back into the overall consolidation area. It certainly looks as if the $1800 level and above is going to continue to offer resistance, but I can also make an argument that we are just testing the top of the overall consolidation.
MARKETS
USD/ZAR: Recent Move Lower Could Attract Skeptical Buyers

The USD/ZAR is trading near intriguing short-term lows, which have developed after the Forex pair has produced a downturn after hitting a high of nearly 16.25000 on the 15th of December. Risk appetite in the global markets has taken a nervous turn the past couple of days and this may continue early this week. As the Christmas holiday approaches, traders need to remember that Forex typically sees trading volumes evaporate, which sometimes leads to extremely quiet markets.
MARKETS
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex

There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? In this article we will explore what the difference is between these two types of traders and which pieces of information forex traders in particular tend to look at.
BUSINESS
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Completely Wipes Out Post-BOE Rally

The British pound initially tried to rally on Friday but fell rather significantly to wipe out the candlestick from the previous session. This is a bit telling, because most of the gains from the British pound on Thursday were due to the fact that the Bank of England did a surprise rate hike. Normally, something like that will stick and you will see a little bit of a follow-through.
CURRENCIES
S&P 500 Forecast: Bounce from 50-Day EMA Again

The S&P 500 fell a bit on Friday but found enough support at the 50-day EMA in order to cause a little bit of a bounce. At this point, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, and perhaps consolidation due to the fact that we are heading towards the end of the year, a time when there is very little in the way of liquidity. That lack of liquidity should continue to be a major driver, but at this point in time you get a lot of traders trying to catch up to their benchmarks, meaning that we need to make money for clients.
STOCKS
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gets Hammered at Trend Line

The euro fell again on Friday and even closed at the very low of the range. As we are exiting the week at roughly 1.1250, I cannot help but think there are multiple things going on that are decidedly negative for the euro, both from a fundamental and a technical standpoint.
CURRENCIES
Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS
Canopy Growth Stock Wilts: A Technical Analysis

The stock has been trading in a steady downward trend for the past few months and looking to see if it can make a reversal. Canopy Growth was down 9.8% at $8.65 at time of publication. Shares have been attempting to cross above the $60 level for a time, as...
STOCKS

