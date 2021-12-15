Gold Technical Analysis: Indicators Heading to Downside

The Bank of England surprised global financial markets and investors by raising interest rates, and the pound gained strong momentum against the other major currencies. The GBP/USD rebounded to the 1.3375 resistance level, but with investors quickly returning to buying safe havens the pair gave up its gains and closed around the 1.3230 level, as global restrictions to contain the new COVID variant negatively affected investors' appetite for risk. So far, sterling appears to be supported, but the big risk for those waiting for higher rates is that the BoE will break another rally in February. The risk for sterling is that the BoE may slump after the December rate hike, a real possibility given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variable's trajectory and early signs that the economy is slowing rapidly.
