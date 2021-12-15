ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISL: Antonio Habas - Roy Krishna is still one of the best players in ISL

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spanish manager defended Roy Krishna and believes that the striker is still one of the best in business... It is not often that you find Roy Krishna has drawn blank for three consecutive matches. The Fijian striker is lethal in front of goal and is known to convert even the...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
The prolific attacker scored three times in the opening 45 minutes to lead his side the way. A first half hattrick from Bienvenido Marañon helped the Philippines to a 3-2 win over Myanmar to close out their 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on a winning note. Played in wet...
The midfielder played a critical role including scoring as the Brazilians widened the gap at the summit of the PSL table. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has hailed Themba Zwane's qualities after their Premier Soccer League 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates on Friday. Zwane scored a goal, as the Tshwane...
In a close game in which both teams hit the woodwork, Victor Letsoala's penalty late in the first half proved the difference in Durban. Despite the defeat, there were some decent performances from a number of Kaizer Chiefs players against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday. GOALKEEPER: Daniel Akpeyi...
After losing the captain's armband in controversial fashion, the 32-year-old's future with the Gunners is now under serious doubt. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's disciplinary issues have led to him missing out on Arsenal's wins against Southampton and West Ham United, as his future at the club remains somewhat unclear. Aubameyang, who will...
The Blaugranes reveal the return to training of the 27-year-old Super Falcon who had been out of action due to an injury setback. Asisat Oshoala has returned to full training with Barcelona after recovering from a knee injury. The Nigeria international was forced off injured during a Uefa Women’s Champions...
The Buccaneers lost to the Brazilians for the second time this season and this time around it was a heavy defeat. Some important pointers were noted after Mamelodi Sundowns overpowered Orlando Pirates on Friday. Pirates' sensational second-half crumble. Mamelodi Sundowns beat Orlando Pirates 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld to go 18...
The Super Eagles centre-back opened his goal account for the 2021-22 campaign as the Cucumber Growers saw off the White and Blues. Kenneth Omeruo scored his first goal of the 2021-22 campaign as Leganes defeated Malaga 2-0 in Saturday’s Spanish second division fixture. The Nigeria international netted first for...
K'Ogalo had come into the match as favourites but the hosts came from a goal down to secure the win. The centre-referee on duty in the match between Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz, George Mwai, was roughed up allegedly by K'Ogalo fans after giving the hosts a penalty in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played on Saturday.
GOALKEEPER - Siyabonga Mpontshane. The 35-year-old goalkeeper retrieved the ball from the net four times in their last game against Mamelodi Sundowns. But he has kept six clean sheets in 15 games and could still continue on Monday. RIGHT-BACK - Bandile Shandu. He has been involved in all Pirates' 17...
