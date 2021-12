Just five matches will be played in the Premier League this weekend after five games were canceled owing to Covid-19 Burnley have lost just one of their last seven away league games against Villa, collecting three wins and drawing as many. Villa defeated Burnley 5-2 in February 2010. The Clarets are unbeaten in their last three league visits to Villa Park, only having a longer run without defeat there once which happened between 1930 and 1947 when they went four games.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO