Just in time for the cold weather to set in, we’re profiling one of Colorado’s ice fishing hotspots: Harvey Gap State Park!. Harvey Gap State Park was created in 1987 and is located in Garfield County at an altitude of 6,400 feet. It features the Green Valley Reservoir surrounded by piñon-juniper woodlands and sagebrush. The Grand Hogback, a stunning geologic feature that marks the end of the Rocky Mountains, runs along the southern edge of the reservoir.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO