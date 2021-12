Robinhood has started to embrace the cryptocurrency boom, albeit slowly, and now users are wondering when the platform will add more crypto. Folks appear especially interested in when Robinhood will support Shiba Inu and Cardano. As we say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, there are many expectations for crypto support to expand. Here’s the need-to-know info on Robinhood crypto support and when it will add more crypto coins.

