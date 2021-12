A film festival is about more than just the films and the festival center. It is about the location, the journey, the experience. Here on Deadline we’ll be bringing you updates on what it’s like to be on the ground at the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival, Saudi Arabia’s first ever film festival. The Red Sea International Film Festival (Dec 6-15) kicks off tonight in Saudi Arabia’s port city Jeddah with Joe Wright’s Cyrano and while the festival has already drummed up a lot of conversation in the international film industry, what is it really like travelling to Saudi Arabia’s first-ever film festival? There’s no...

