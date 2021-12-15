ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 11 Indonesian migrants died and 25 are believed to be missing after a boat sank Wednesday in stormy weather off southern Malaysia, authorities said. Indonesians looking for work sometimes try to enter neighbouring Malaysia illegally by making...

Related
The Independent

At least 11 dead and dozens more missing after refugee boat capsizes in stormy winter weather off Malaysia

At least 11 people were killed after a boat carrying Indonesian refugees capsized in stormy winter weather in the South China Sea off the coast of Malaysia. Around 25 people are still missing, Malaysian authorities said. The boat with 50 migrants on board sank around 4.30am on Wednesday off the coast of Tanjung Balau in southeastern Malaysia, announced the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.The maritime agency rescued 14 people following a search and rescue mission. The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau along with passengers’ personal belongings like pictures, wallets, bags and clothes. The survivors...
ACCIDENTS
whtc.com

Five more bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian authorities recovered on Thursday the bodies of five more people who had been missing since their boat capsized off the country’s south a day earlier, officials said, bringing the death toll from the accident to 16. The dead included 10 men and six...
ACCIDENTS
KEYT

Ship sinks off Madagascar coast; 17 dead and 68 missing

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A cargo ship illegally carrying 130 passengers sank off Madagascar’s northeastern coast, killing at least 17 people and leaving 68 missing. The Maritime and River Port Agency said in a report Monday that at least 45 people have been rescued from the waters of the Indian Ocean. The report said the ship, the Francia, had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district in the early hours of Monday and it was heading south toward the port of Soanierana Ivongo. Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina, director-general of the Maritime and River Port Agency, said that as the Francia was registered as a cargo ship, it was not authorized to carry passengers and Antanambe is not an official port.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian floods

More than 50,000 people have been forced from their homes in Malaysia and at least seven are dead after the country faced some of its worst floods for years, officials said Monday. A weekend of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow, flooding towns and villages and cutting off major roads, with many motorists left trapped in their vehicles for hours. The number of evacuees across the country rose to about 51,000 on Monday, according to official data, with the worst-hit area being the eastern state of Pahang, where some 32,000 were forced from their homes. The country's wealthiest and most populous state Selangor, surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur, has been badly affected -- which is unusual as it typically avoids the worst of the monsoon floods.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Death toll from Philippines typhoon reaches 169

The typhoon that ravaged the central Philippines on Thursday and Friday has killed at least 169 people, the BBC reports. According to The Associated Press, the death toll is likely to continue rising as isolated towns that suffered communications outages re-establish contact with authorities. Most of the deaths resulted from falling trees and walls, flash floods, and landslides.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon

At least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.  That took the overall number of reported deaths to 109, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years. 
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Rescue efforts continue after deadly Indonesian volcanic eruption

At least 27 people are still missing after Mount Semeru erupted following heavy rain in the Lumajang district of East Java. Indonesian rescuers have dug out the body of 13-year-old boy with their bare hands as the search for the missing continues after a volcanic eruption on Java island killed at least 22 people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor said 26 migrants have been formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl, in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain. Support...
ACCIDENTS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Floods in Malaysia displace more than 30,000 people

More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles some of its worst flooding in years. The tropical Southeast Asian nation often sees stormy monsoon seasons towards the end of the year, with flooding regularly prompting mass evacuations. Downpours since Friday have...
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Two dead, 20 trapped workers rescued from Chinese mine

Twenty workers were saved and two bodies recovered on Friday from a flooded coal mine after a dramatic rescue operation lasting over two days, officials said. A huge recovery effort was launched when the illegal mine in northern China’s coal-producing Shanxi province flooded late Wednesday, with authorities vowing to crack down on illicit operations that have sprung up in response to price surges.
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Danish Boat Involved in Collision off Sweden Has Started to Sink

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A Danish ship involved in a collision off the Swedish coast that left one crew member dead and another missing has started to take on water and may soon sink, the Swedish Coast guard said on Wednesday. At least one person, a Danish crew member from the 55-metre...
ACCIDENTS
TheConversationAU

The 8 deadly days of Christmas: how to stay safe from drowning in Australia this summer

Christmas is coming – meaning Australians are about to enter our most dangerous time of year for fatal drownings. The eight days from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day are the deadliest period for drowning, with 201 lives lost over the past 15 years, according to my new analysis. Using coronial data from the Royal Life Saving Society – Australia, my analysis shows a further 28 people drowned on Australia Day during the same 15 year period. My findings back up previous research, which found people are twice as likely to drown in Australia on a public holiday than any...
AUSTRALIA

