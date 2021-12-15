11 Indonesians dead, 25 missing in Malaysia boat sinking

More than 50,000 people have been forced from their homes in Malaysia and at least seven are dead after the country faced some of its worst floods for years, officials said Monday. A weekend of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow, flooding towns and villages and cutting off major roads, with many motorists left trapped in their vehicles for hours. The number of evacuees across the country rose to about 51,000 on Monday, according to official data, with the worst-hit area being the eastern state of Pahang, where some 32,000 were forced from their homes. The country's wealthiest and most populous state Selangor, surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur, has been badly affected -- which is unusual as it typically avoids the worst of the monsoon floods.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO