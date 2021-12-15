ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BWF World C'ships: Prannoy, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy pair advance into pre-quarters

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid [Spain], December 15 (ANI): HS Prannoy and the women's doubles team of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy on Wednesday advanced into the pre-quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva....

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

No great expectations for Nadal on return in Abu Dhabi

Rafael Nadal returns to competition in Abu Dhabi on Friday with his expectations low after a lengthy injury absence but hopes high of lining up in next month's Australian Open. The 20-time major champion has struggled with a foot injury for the past six months -â forcing him to miss both Wimbledon and the US Open. His first event in four months is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition where the Spaniard will face another former world number one Andy Murray or Dan Evans on Friday. Nadal is guaranteed to get two matches under his belt in the UAE capital, which will help him assess the progress he has made with regard to his foot.
TENNIS
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
albuquerqueexpress.com

BWF World C'ships: Kidambi Srikanth storms into quarterfinals

Madrid [Spain], December 16 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday entered into the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Huelva. Srikanth defeated China's Lu Guang Zu in straight sets 21-10, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 40 minutes. On the other hand, the men's doubles pair...
SPORTS
dallassun.com

BWF World C'ships: HS Prannoy crashes out after defeat against Loh Kean Yew

Madrid [Spain], December 17 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Friday lost in the quarter-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championship in Huelva and bowed out of the tournament. Battling at Court 1, Prannoy lost against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight sets 21-14, 21-12, in a match that lasted...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Bwf World#Prannoy#Ani#N Sikki Reddy#Indian
The Independent

England fight back with three first-session wickets in second Ashes Test

England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
albuquerqueexpress.com

Starc becomes first bowler to bag 50 wickets in Day-Night Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 18 (ANI): The left-arm Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as the hosts bowled out England for a 236 in the first innings of the 2nd Ashes Test match played being at Adelaide. The Aussies took a massive 237-run first innings lead...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Gambit Esports advance to grand final at BLAST World final

Gambit Esports swept Team Vitality on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final in Copenhagen, Denmark. Gambit awaits the winner of Team Vitality vs. Natus Vincere, who will open Sunday's action in the lower bracket final. Natus Vincere swept Team Liquid to advance. Liquid was eliminated.
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Ranveer Singh hails badminton player Kidambi Srikanth's win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all praises for Kidambi Srikanth, who has become the first Indian to make the World Championship finals. In an all-Indian battle, former world number one Srikanth rallied to defeat Lakshya Sen by 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thriller that...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

CWI to commence recruitment for senior men's selection panel in January

St John's [Antigua], December 18 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday announced that it will commence a recruitment process for the new Men's Selection Panel in January. The recruitment will replace Lead Selector Roger Harper and fellow Selector Miles Bascombe, whose contracts will not be renewed when they come...
WORLD
olympics.com

Andy Murray defeats Rafael Nadal in Abu Dhabi exhibition

Not bad for "a couple of old guys". Andy Murray said he hoped he and Rafael Nadal could put on a "good performance" at the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi on Friday (17 December). And the veterans - combined age 69 - did not disappoint with Britain's...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ashes: No excuses for England, says Dawid Malan after latest batting collapse

England cannot make excuses for their troubling run of batting collapses at the Ashes and must find a way to put scores on the board, according to Dawid Malan The batting malfunctioned twice in the series opener in Brisbane and was on the blink again on day three in Adelaide, with a weakened Australia attack snapping up eight for 86 to assume complete control.For the second game in a row Malan had shared a century stand with captain Joe Root to sow the seeds of a comeback, but nobody else had the requisite steel to back them up and the...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Asian Champions Trophy: India to clash with Japan in their final round-robin match

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 18 (ANI): India who is assured of a place in the semifinals, will clash with Japan in their final round-robin match of the Asian Champions Trophy men's hockey tournament on Sunday in Dhaka. The three-time champions India are unbeaten in this tournament so far and are also...
SPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray takes positives after defeat to Andrey Rublev in Abu Dhabi

Andy Murray believes he has greater clarity in how he will approach his matches next year after taking the positives from reaching the final of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.Murray was denied a third title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi having won in 2009 and 2015, after being outgunned by Andrey Rublev who prevailed 6-4 7-6 (2) on Saturday evening.The Scot, 34, has defeated British compatriot Dan Evans and 20-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the last few days so was not too downcast at going down to a player ranked fifth in the world.The...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jennifer Brady pulls out of Australian Open due to left foot injury

Melbourne [Australia], December 19 (ANI): American tennis player Jennifer Brady has pulled out of the upcoming Australian Open due to a left foot injury, the organisers said on Sunday. Jennifer Brady, the 2021 Australian Open finalist, has joined the list of players who will miss the upcoming tournament. "Our 2021...
TENNIS
The Independent

European cup matches postponed after France imposes new travel restrictions

All seven European matches involving French and British clubs this weekend have been postponed, tournament organiser EPCR has announced.The decision has been made in response to new travel restrictions brought in by the French government that have made cross-border competition impossible.Five Heineken Champions Cup games have fallen, on top of the two already lost to Covid outbreaks, and two Challenge Cup matches.“The board received briefings from the three professional leagues which included updated information from the respective governments,” an EPCR statement read.“However, there were insufficient assurances that these matches would not be at risk.”The decision to reschedule the games rather...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy