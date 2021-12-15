ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Blotter Briefs

ssnewstelegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following reports are based on arrests conducted with reports filed by Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County law enforcement from 7 a.m. Friday to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and included:. Drug-related arrests. Mackenzie Fyke, 23, of Cumby and Christopher Hall, 30, of Quinlan, were arrested Friday 11:57 p.m. on a...

www.ssnewstelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 52 year old Trent Wilson of Effingham for a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended and a Coles County warrant for retail theft and shoplifting. Trent was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 27 year old Trevor L. Gandy of Springfield...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Joseph C. Soucy, 47, of 100 Norton Park Road, was charged Dec. 4 with second degree breach of peace. Malachi Randolf, 20, of 87 Pheasant St., East Hartford, was charged Dec. 6 with second degree failure to appear, first degree disorderly conduct, third degree criminal mischief and second degree criminal trespass.
PLAINVILLE, CT
discoverhometown.com

Germantown Police Blotter

The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Buzdums Pub, W188 N10515 Maple Road, at 12:04 a.m. Dec. 11. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Germantown High School at 7:43 a.m. Dec. 10. Police issued a...
GERMANTOWN, WI
MyChesCo

Newark Man Arrested in Wilmington on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on December 6 at approximately 9:16 p.m. police on proactive patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 700 East 4th Street. Police made contact with 22-year-old Dewitt Johnson who had several outstanding capiases. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, 3 grams of cocaine, and 3 grams of marijuana. Police took Johnson into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Quinlan, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Scroggins, TX
City
Paris, TX
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov.30-Dec. 6, 2021:. Lacey Lynne Choate♦ , 34, Conyers, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. ♦ Anthony Cheyenne Pilgrim♦...
GEORGIA STATE
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

East Windsor police blotter

A charge of lewdness was lodged against a 55-year-old Millstone Township man after a police officer stopped to investigate a car that was parked at the Etra Lake boat ramp at 11:57 p.m. Dec. 1. As the officer approached the car, he observed the man allegedly committing a lewd act. Police said the man showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest after failing field sobriety tests. In addition to lewdness, the man was also charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to submit to a breath test. He was released, pending court action.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Princeton police blotter

Someone used spray paint on a side door at the Garden Theater on Nassau Street, Princeton, and also used a marker to deface a wooden bench and a planter at the movie theater sometime over the course of a week. The incidents of criminal mischief was reported on Nov. 30.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Stephen Uryga, 64, of 42 Victoria Dr., was charged Nov. 22 with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct. Elijah Guadalupe, 23, of 696 Prospect St., was charged Nov. 22 with disorderly conduct. Mariusz Burzynski, 43, of 285 Queen St., was charged Nov. 23 with disorderly conduct. Fredy Zarate, 35, of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Busby
KTLO

Fentanyl overdose death leads to arrest of ‘major drug dealers’

Photos: (from left, clockwise) Jamey D. Roof, Michael David Mullins Sr., Richard Kyle Cohn, Andrew Mark Martin, Michael Joseph Kelly, Samuel R. Noakes and Ricky Joe Cluck. The death of an Izard County man earlier this year ruled a fentanyl overdose has resulted in the arrests of major drug dealers in and around Izard County, according to Chief Deputy Charley Melton.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
News On 6

US Marshals Release Weekly Most Wanted Suspect

U.S. Marshals need your help finding this week's Most Wanted Monday suspect. They say Nicole Purkey is wanted for having meth with intent to sell it. She was released on bond and failed to appear in court. Marshals said she also uses the last name "Yoder" or "Herron" and was...
TULSA, OK
KBTX.com

Teen missing for almost a month located by authorities

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - A teen that was reported missing on Nov. 18 has been located by authorities, according to Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. Cecilia Larissa Ahmad-Hayes, 16, was reported missing after fleeing a location in Bryan that she had just arrived at. Authorities did not think the teen had any ties to the area, but that she might have fled from Houston or other Gulf Coast regions.
FORT WORTH, TX
WSPY NEWS

Morris Police Department Arrested Two Individuals on Wednesday

Two individuals were arrested by the Morris Police Department at a house on Third Avenue in Morris around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15th. Morris Police Deputy Chad Skelton said Kaitlyn Rigazio, 28, of Morris and Malik McKee, 29, of Chicago were allegedly at the aforementioned location and were asked to leave.
MORRIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Odor#Firearms
whdh.com

Police searching for suspects after seizing 400 grams of fentanyl from Tewksbury motel room

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities seized a significant amount of fentanyl from a motel room in Tewksbury on Thursday, according to Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus. Tewksbury police, state police, and members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executing a search warrant at Motel 6 on Main Street seized 400 grams of the deadly opioid from one of the motel rooms.
TEWKSBURY, MA
FOX 43

Second of 4 suspects sentenced to life in prison for 2016 deadly home invasion

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced the sentencing of a Delaware County man convicted of second-degree homicide and burglary among other charges for a 2016 homicide in Salisbury Township. Michael Patrick Baker, 42, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life...
CBS Sacramento

Two Brothers Arrested On Homicide Charges In Connection With Lincoln Man’s Death

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Two brothers have been arrested on homicide charges in connection with the deceased body of a man found in a Yuba County wildlife area. Brothers Carl Olsen, 59, and Eric Olsen, 61, were arrested on homicide charges for the death of 60-year-old Robert Mendoza of Lincoln. They have been booked into jail on no-bail warrants, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports. Mendoza’s body was found on November 26 down an embankment in the Spenceville Wildlife Area. After Mendoza’s body was discovered, on December 2, investigators went to his home in the 1400 block of Hungry Hollow Rd. and found that two other men, the Olsen brothers, were associated with the property. Detectives investigating the case determined that the two were involved in Mendoza’s death. Carl was arrested during a traffic stop in Lincoln on Tuesday and Yuba County Sheriff’s Detectives obtained another search warrant for the Hungry Hollow Rd. property where they arrested Eric. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777 or the anonymous tipline at 530-749-5181.
LINCOLN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Sacramento

Witnesses Describe Shooting Outside Massive Funeral Service In Oak Park

OAK PARK (CBS13) — Gunshots shattered a peaceful funeral service at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Park Friday afternoon. Sacramento police found one person shot with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators blocked off the back parking lot, bagged evidence and looked for any clues as to what led up to such violence outside a funeral. Investigators described the chaotic scene to dispatchers as involving a “very large uncooperative crowd.” Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots as they headed to their cars. “I was getting ready to leave but I’m going to be honest, the Holy Spirit told me to sit down,” said Claudia...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Voice

PA Thieves Wanted For Stealing Thousands Of Dollars In COVID-19, Flu Meds: Police

Police are on the lookout for two men they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of COVID-19 and flu medications from a Pennsylvania grocery store. Derrick Anthony Bleach and Legious R. Minder, both of Allentown, arrived at Giant Food Stores on Lititz Pike in Warwick Township in a dark-colored sedan around 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 27, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS DFW

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Police Officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A warrant was issued for a Dallas police officer’s arrest Friday night, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said. On December 17, 2021, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Senior Corporal Melvin Williams. Williams is charged with class A misdemeanor assault in connection with an incident that occurred on May 30, 2020. Police said they expect him to turn himself into local authorities. Senior Corporal Williams has been part of the department since June 2006 and is currently assigned to the Tactical and Special Operations Bureau. He is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy