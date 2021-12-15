ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds menus need to be 75 per cent vegetarian for meat-eaters to choose plant-based food

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], December 15 (ANI): A new study by the University of Westminster has found that meat-eaters are more likely to choose vegetarian meals when they make up the majority of food offered on the menu. The research has been published in the 'Journal of Environmental Psychology'. People who...

