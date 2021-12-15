ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Punam Yadav wins silver; Arockiya, Vikas clinch bronze

Cover picture for the articleTashkent [Uzbekistan], December 15 (ANI): India's weightlifter Punam Yadav on Tuesday won the silver medal in the women's 76kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent. Punam Yadav lifted a total of 220kg (98122) and stood seventh in the...

