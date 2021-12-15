Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships: Punam Yadav wins silver; Arockiya, Vikas clinch bronze

Ambitious and intense, these beauties are bidding for success and glory!. Svetlana, who comes from a sporty family, began playing tennis at the age of seven. Her father, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, is a cycling coach of six Olympic and world champions, while Svetlana's mother, Galina Tsareva, is a six-time world champ and holder of twenty world records. Born in St. Petersburg, Svetlana moved to Spain when she turned seven to attend the Sanchez-Casal Academy, known as the alma mater of tennis stars. Kuznetsova first showed she had a killer instinct in 2007, her best season to date (she finished at No. 2 back then.) Kuznetsova has appeared in four Grand Slam singles finals, winning two. One thing is certain: Svetlana, who has won a total of 18 WTA singles and 16 WTA doubles titles, never gives up and it's that fighting spirit that still makes the 36-year-old player dangerous.

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO