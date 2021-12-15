ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dr Rekha Chaudhari's book "India's Ancient Legacy of Wellness" launched in presence of Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Smita Thackeray

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/PNN): On the Occasion of World Digital Day Celebration and Book Launch Honorable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari congratulated Dr Rekha Chaudhari and appreciated her unique work will definitely bring the attention of citizens across the globe. He also said the book reveals to us...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Maharashtra reports two new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Maharashtra on Monday reported two new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the cumulative tally of Omicron cases in the state to 20. As per a report released by the National Institute of Virology, a 39-year-old woman from Pune and a 33-year-old man...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sarovar Hotels enters Assam with Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announces the opening of Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh, marking the group's foray into Assam. One of the fastest-growing hotel chains in India with over 95 operating hotels across 65 destinations in India and Africa. Set against the backdrop of...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Person
Preeti Singh
Person
Bhagat Singh
Person
Mickey Mehta
dallassun.com

Sustainable startups linked with livelihood opportunities will be key to India's economy in future: Jitendra Singh

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 (ANI): Describing youth "comprising more than 70 per cent of India's present population" as the country's greatest asset, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that just as stress is laid on sustainable goals, the time has come to stress on sustainable startups.
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Team India for BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022 announced

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad has announced the finalists for 'Team India' who will participate in the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2022. The finalists were chosen from multi-city qualifiers held across the country and will proudly represent India at the international GS Trophy in Albania.
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cosmetico Labs introduce India's first 'Beauty Incubator'

New Delhi (India), December 20 (ANI/PNN): Cosmetico Labs has launched India's first 'beauty incubator' as well as specialised original brand manufacturer (OBM) services to incubate a new wave of consumer-first, innovation-led beauty brands. Cosmetico Labs' beauty incubator will primarily work with smaller, independent beauty founders in colour cosmetics, skincare, haircare,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online And Offline#Ani Pnn#Digital#Health And Education#Zep Foundation#Oxford University#Wddd
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Star

Pharhoa-ld Find: 5-Year-Old’s Remains Found Draped In Gold Egyptian Jewelry In Ancient Cyprus Tomb

Archeologists made a spectacular find of Bronze Age relics in Cyprus, including gold jewelry and gems, in a tomb dating to about 1350 B.C. Two underground burial chambers were found at the Hala Sultan Tekke complex in 2018 by the Söderberg Expedition from Sweden’s University of Gothenburg. After several seasons of excavation, 155 skeletons were uncovered, as well as 500 artifacts buried in successive layers. Burials at the site near the modern city of Larnaka had continued, one on top of the other, for generations.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Man finds rare 1,700-year-old Roman villa buried under family farm

A large chunk of history hid beneath this UK farm for centuries. Jim Irvine was meandering around his father’s farm when he noticed some odd shards which, with the help of some Google Earth searches, led to one of Britain’s most significant Roman mosaic findings in the last century, Live Science reported.
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy