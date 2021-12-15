ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

How 3 Coveteur Staffers Do Timeless Holiday Style

By Gina Marinelli
coveteur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreating a wardrobe that embodies timeless style is, in fact, an art. It can take years to understand which pieces go the furthest and stand up to the constantly changing trend cycle. But we assure you, selecting these staples isn’t necessarily about leaning toward the safest silhouettes, an all-neutral color palette,...

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Brings Futuristic Flair to the Little Black Dress With Sheer Panels & Platform Sandals

Kate Beckinsale brought a futuristic flair to the little black dress in her latest Instagram post. The actress and model posed in a geometric cutout dress on Friday. The frock featured a corset-styled top with leather trim and belt as well as translucent mesh detail which ran across the bodice. The bottom of the gown boasted a short pleated skirt with layers. The dress also featured a sheer maxi skirt detail that ran down the back of her legs with an opaque trim and see-through center. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) She kept it simple...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
Person
Rebecca Taylor
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WGNtv.com

Jazz up your holiday hair with these updo styles

If there’s one thing that can add extra stress to an already busy holiday season, it’s not knowing what to do with your hair. Planning out your holiday hairstyle ahead of time can save you time and stress. Hairstylist Cherrelle Williams is here to give us all some inspiration.
HAIR CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

10 Style Buys for Every Holiday Occasion

From cocktail parties to coffee dates, the holiday season is filled with festivities. Some require over-the-top, sparkly ensembles — while others call for more casual looks (like an adorable fair isle cardigan or classic overcoat). No matter what’s on your winter calendar, there are plenty of incredibly stylish buys ready to level up your wardrobe in a flash.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

23 Movies to Inspire Your Festive Holiday Style

’Tis the season of holiday parties! The bashes never stop in the big lead-up to Christmas and New Year’s Eve—and making all of those appearances can put a serious strain on your wardrobe. After all, it’s a challenge to keep coming up with looks that are fabulous, festive, and different every single time. But we’re here to help: In honor of the holiday season, we looked to 23 classic films to inspire some new party outfits.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Party Dress#Art#Citrus#Coveteur
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Flatters Her Feet With Stunning Crystal-Covered Sandals That Are Her Favorite Holiday Party Heels

‘Tis the season for a bit of holiday shine. In the spirit of all things glittery, actress Kate Hudson posed an ultra-glam mirror selfie in her latest Instagram post yesterday. The hallway behind her served as a fitting backdrop to an extravagant photo, matching the intense gleam and glitter the starlet had on her body. Hudson posed wearing an extra shiny tailored blazer, complete with black buttons on the wrists. The silver sparkles decorating the top gave the ensemble an extra Christmasy feel, perfect for a holiday party. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) On the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Jennifer Lopez Styled A Timeless Crossbody Bag With Her Favorite Pair Of “Ugly” Shoes

What constitutes an “it” bag? A novelty purse — like a chainmail clutch or an itty-bitty mini bag — might initially come to mind. Sure, they’ll get you some love on Instagram and perhaps garner a few compliments from strangers on the street. But often, those flashy, of-the-moment items don’t have the necessary wearability to stay relevant, causing them to burn out of the trend cycle like a star at the end of its lifespan. Ultimately, the bags that withstand the test of time are the ones that prioritize versatility. For example, consider the Coach crossbody bag Jennifer Lopez recently wore.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

13 Jewelry Designers On Their Go-To Style For The Holidays

Everyone’s holiday style codes are slightly different. For some, the bolder and brighter the better. For others, a subtler take on seasonal dressing is sufficient. Wherever you happen to fall on the festivity spectrum — splashy sequins or subdued velvet — there’s one element of putting together a look during this time of year that applies to all: jewelry. Earrings, necklaces, rings, brooches, and bracelets are all go-to holiday jewelry pieces that can be seamlessly worked into an outfit for your next cocktail party or dinner reservation. But if you’re not sure which bauble bodes best for beneath the mistletoe, consider taking a page from the experts.
APPAREL
nohoartsdistrict.com

How To Style A Long Sleeve Tee

Do you know the number one clothing item each guy should have in his closet? It’s a long-sleeve tee! It’s comfy, easy to shop for, and the perfect canvas for pretty much any look you want to create. Whether you’re looking for something to wear while working from...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
urbandaddy.com

The UrbanDaddy 2021 Style and Gear Holiday Gift Guide

By now, you’ve gorged mightily on the Food and Drink holiday gift guide we dropped and may be asking yourself:. “That’s all well and good. But what if I seek to endow people with items that one can’t, and maybe even shouldn’t, put in their mouths?”. To which we answer,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Observer

The Cashmere Scarf: A Classic and Timeless Gift for a Chic Holiday

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. It seems that every year there’s that “must-have” gift...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gear Patrol

Need a Gift With Timeless Style? Look To the Longines Master Collection

Longines is the kind of brand that you read about deep on subreddits and watch forums. What do you read about them? They’ve been around a very long time, and they make really fabulous watches, and they aren’t overpriced like a lot of other old excellent luxury watch brands. Watch enthusiasts them for all of this, of course, and also for the brand's incredible watchmaking chops. It's also easy to see what a lot of watch lovers see: a wide range of beautifully designed watches filled with great watchmaking technology and timeless style.
APPAREL
who13.com

Fashion Forward: holiday style

It’s holiday party season and we have some expert advice to update our look this year. The Haute Homemaker Sarah Kelly shares how make our fashion festive!. Get more of Sarah’s advice at thehautehomemaker.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Holiday gifts for seniors

Unsure what to buy for the senior loved one in your life? Hopefully, you will find some inspiration here and check some items off your holiday shopping list. Warm blankets, cozy slippers and pajamas are useful gifts that are always appreciated, whether your senior family member still lives in their own home or has made the move into a senior living community.
MUSIC
thethreetomatoes.com

Rethink Your Holiday Style

Is your holiday schedule as busy as it used to be? Are you attending as many dressy events? What I’m hearing from most people is that they are gathering with friends and family – but in smaller groups and more casually than in the past. But even if your holiday events are casual and low key, you can still sparkle and shine this season. The secret is rethinking how you wear your favorite pieces.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

10 Loungewear Labels for Sleeping, Lazing, and Lots of Holiday Downtime

The holidays bring on all the things that make one giddy: traditional meals, time spent with loved ones, the exchange of presents you’ve kept secret for months. But for us, it’s the anticipation of quality downtime that’s most exciting. And along with it, an extra comfy wardrobe of all-day sleepwear and loungewear to wholeheartedly lean into.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy