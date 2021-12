In Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 1995 film (streaming on Mubi), an ailing old man regales his granddaughter with anecdotes of his youth, a time when India's Hindus and Muslims rejoiced in one another's festivities and fought in solidarity against British colonial rule. The grandfather's narrative of religious harmony and national integration is juxtaposed with the tensions leading up to the Babri Mosque demolition in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, by Hindu extremists on December 6, 1992 — a tragic event now widely considered to be a turning point in the rise of Hindu nationalism.

