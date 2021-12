GTA Online's newest update - The Contract - is adding a lot of new content to Rockstar Games' online phenomenon. One thing that you might need to spend some time with is the new USB Drive collectables hidden around Los Santos and the new locations added through the latest title update. These are going to offer you new music to listen to in the Media Player on the Radio Station Select Wheel - and The Contract is all about Dr Dre's missing music. So... Yeah. It's going to be worth getting your hands on these.

