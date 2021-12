No. 5 Gonzaga has added impressive victories against Texas and UCLA to its resume that have proven the Bulldogs to be a national force to be reckoned with once again, but they will need to beat No. 25 Texas Tech on Saturday to avoid a three-game losing streak against power conference opponents. The Red Raiders, who jumped into the AP Top 25 after a win against Tennessee last week, will be no pushover as they enter with one of the best defensive units in the country so far this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO