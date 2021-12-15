ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spike Lee worked so hilariously hard to get the perfect angle for Steph Curry photo

 5 days ago
It was a night at Madison Square Garden that everyone in attendance — and watching — will want to remember.

Steph Curry became the career leader in three-pointers made, surpassing Ray Allen (who was there to watch it happen in person). The NBA world went wild, and Twitter was ablaze with looks at the moment it happened, including a photobomb from Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson.

As Curry was doing his postgame interview, director and New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee worked so hard on getting the perfect shot of Curry with his phone — he was on his knees, sitting to get the lights of MSG in there … it was a lot!

This appears to be the result:

Worth all that work? To remember a record-breaking night? Sure.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
