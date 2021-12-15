ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nucor guides Q4 earnings slightly below the consensus; updates on share buyback

By Jignesh Mehta
 5 days ago
"Steel mills segment earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 remain robust and are expected to be comparable to the third quarter of 2021 despite lower volumes caused by year-end seasonality". "We expect the steel products segment to generate increased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 as demand...

#Nucor#Steel Mills#Stocks#Wall Street#Dgi#Max#Nue
