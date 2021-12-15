ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tufts University expanding into downtown Phoenix

By Angela Gonzales
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix outpost marks the university's first out-of-state program for the physical therapy...

Community Impact Phoenix

University of Arizona expanding nursing presence in Gilbert

The University of Arizona will bring a new master’s nursing program next fall to Gilbert’s University Building and rent more space in the building to accommodate it. Town Council unanimously approved a new lease agreement with UA as part of the consent agenda at its meeting Dec. 14 with a five-year term and an option for five more years thereafter.
GILBERT, AZ
accesswdun.com

Brenau University expands its international program

Students come from all over the world to study in Gainesville, not only learning English but also what life looks like as an American. Brenau University has partnerships with several countries, including China, and now Panama, allowing students to come from those countries and study here. University President Dr. Anne Skleder says it not only benefits those international students who participate in the program but the American students, as well.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

University of Minnesota spinoff Vascudyne raises $10M to expand organic heart valve tech

Vascudyne Inc., a Stillwater startup that's developing a new replacement for heart valves and veins, has raised $10 million in a Series A round of fundraising. The biotech company uses biological tissue to repair or replace soft tissue, touting its use of regenerative materials that were previously unavailable in rigid, synthetic devices.
STILLWATER, MN
azbigmedia.com

Tufts’ Doctor of Physical Therapy program comes to Phoenix

Mayor Kate Gallego announced today that Tufts University School of Medicine will expand its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program to Phoenix. The program will locate in downtown Phoenix inside Block 23 at CityScape, 101 E Washington St., and plans to welcome its first class of 100 students in June 2022. The new location is expected to fuel job growth in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Tufts Daily

Tufts University Art Galleries reflect on stolen land and resilient communities

In the Aidekman Arts Center, the Tufts University Art Galleries present art with poignant stories, carefully curated by members of the Tufts community. Each exhibit showcases the current passions that the art world at Tufts wishes to share with a greater audience. A colorful mural, situated before the center’s doors...
VISUAL ART
AZFamily

Phoestivus more than just a farmers' market in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoestivus 2021 has officially wrapped up, and it's the Downtown Phoenix Farmers' Market's largest fundraiser of the year. This year, 170 vendors sold food and other goods as live music performed throughout the evening. "We want that sense of community," Phoestivus founder Ken Clark said. "We want you to not just go online and buy some junk and give some billionaire some more money."
PHOENIX, AZ
seehafernews.com

UW-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Program Expands with Computer Science Pathway

The Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program is expanding through a new collaboration between UW-Green Bay and the Computer Science Talent Ecosystem Youth (CSTEY). The Rising Phoenix Computer Science Pathway program is modeled after the inaugural Rising Phoenix cohort with the Manitowoc Public School District that launched in Fall 2020.
MANITOWOC, WI
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MyChesCo

Scout Bio Expands Gene Therapy Collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania Via Next-Generation Vector Technologies

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Scout Bio announced the expansion of their foundational collaboration agreement with the Gene Therapy Program (GTP) at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) to grant Scout Bio exclusive rights in the field of animal health to an emerging viral vector capsid technology for use in animal gene therapy, as well as extended option terms to other next-generation AAV vector technologies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

