Environment

Did Climate Change Make That Freak Weather Even Worse?

By Grace Huckins
Wired
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiffenbaugh, now a climate scientist at Stanford University, had caught the leading edge of the 2003 heat wave—the hottest European summer since the 16th century. (That record has since been broken multiple times, most recently this past summer.) It was hard not to link the near-unprecedented temperatures, which are thought to...

Related
Wired

Don’t Look Up Nails the Frustration of Being a Scientist

Towards the end of 2018, movie director Adam McKay was talking to journalist David Sirota about the relative lack of media coverage for what they saw as the biggest issue of the time: climate change. An IPCC report had just come out, predicting widespread upheaval even at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming—global food shortages, ecosystems ravaged by rising temperatures—and McKay was “absolutely freaking out.”
SCIENCE
Wired

2021 Revealed the Depths of Global Vaccine Inequity

As soon as the p-word was deployed, rich countries got to work pre-negotiating and massaging contracts with manufacturers for not-yet-existent vaccines. In an attempt to curb hoarding, the World Health Organization tried to persuade vaccine-purchasing countries to donate a portion of their doses to poorer ones, but, as one scholar later noted, the WHO and developing nations “had little leverage to influence developed countries other than rhetoric about equity, justice, and solidarity.” By the autumn, after vaccines had been developed, under 80 million doses had been donated to 77 countries in need—fewer than the total that had been administered in the United States at the time. The rest of the promised vaccines were only shipped after the threat the virus posed turned out to be much less devastating than feared.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wired

Boom’s Quest to Make Supersonic Flights a Reality (Again)

To the rambunctious beat of hip-hop duo WEARETHEGOOD’s “Boom,” the words “SUPERSONIC IS HERE” flash across the screen, followed by the striking image of a blindingly glossy, impossibly svelte white plane (“JOINING THE UNITED FLEET”), with a pronouncedly pointy nose and arcing delta wings undulating backwards and outwards from the midsection. “CUT FLIGHT TIME IN HALF,” the ad continues, with an eye-catching series of itineraries: San Francisco to Tokyo in six hours, Newark to London in three and a half. That latter trip, it’s worth noting, would be shorter than my currently scheduled domestic flight, which, owing to an elongated flight path due to “weather” in the Midwest, ends up being four hours and 32 minutes, at a speed of 900 kph. By the time I was over Nebraska, in a supersonic world I could have been across the Atlantic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

