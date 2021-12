It's been a while since we last saw Google deliver a proper Pixel Feature Drop, as the company's been preoccupied with getting Android 12 out the door. All Android devices got a boost in functionality last week, delivering improvements to widgets, Photos, Assistant, and more, but if that wasn't enough for you, you're in luck. The first Pixel Feature Drop since the launch of Google's latest phones is here, bringing along a whole slew of changes to every currently supported device.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO