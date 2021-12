Discrete simulation of processes using Python can highlight broader probabilities of event success or meeting production criteria. Herd immunity is a topic frequently quoted by newscasters, doctors, scientists, teachers, friends, and family alike today. Approximately 70% of the world’s population would need to be vaccinated to produce the immune response necessary to eradicate COVID-19 from our global society, although this number could be smaller with the newly emerging variants such as Omicron. Manufacturing enough vaccines to meet demand is a mounting problem, especially with the limits and constraints on supply chains holding up raw materials and components across the globe.

