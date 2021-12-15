ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House passes bill to fund CWD fight; Rosendale does not vote on measure

By ERIC BARKER Lewiston Tribune
Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection notice: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against the CWD measure. The article has been updated to say that Rosendale did not cast a vote on the matter. Idaho and other states grappling with chronic wasting disease could soon have...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House following a vitriolic debate passed a bill along party lines Tuesday night to create a State Department office that would counter Islamophobia worldwide. Democrats said a conflict much closer to home showed the need to confront anti-Muslim bigotry. The bill sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.), picked up momentum after Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert […] The post U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Montana Standard

Rosendale votes against contempt charge for Meadows

Montana’s lone U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale voted against holding former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress on Tuesday. Meadows faces the contempt charge for ending his cooperation with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. Two Republicans, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, joined House majority Democrats in holding Meadows in contempt. Both Cheney and Kinzinger are on the committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Montana State
fishgame.com

House Passes CWD-Focused Bill

In a 393-33 vote this evening, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Chronic Wasting Disease Management and Research Act, which would expand the federal government’s role in the fight to control a fatal wildlife disease that threatens the future of deer hunting in America. The bill was introduced by Representatives Ron Kind (D-Wis.) and Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) in October 2021 and was quickly passed out of committee.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Field & Stream

Update: House Passes Bipartisan Bill Promising $70 Million Annually to Fight CWD

Update: On Wednesday, December 8, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Chronic Wasting Disease Management and Research Act in a resoundingly bipartisan 393 to 33 vote. The legislation would designate $70 million towards studying and stopping the spread of chronic wasting disease, a fatal affliction that has been devastating deer populations across the country. Following yesterday’s vote, the Senate must now introduce and vote on a companion bill before the legislation can be enacted. F&S will continue to report on the bill’s progress. Read below for the original story we published on the legislation in October.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Simpson
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Russ Fulcher
kfgo.com

U.S. House passes oversight bill reining in presidency, unlikely to pass Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a sweeping government oversight bill aimed at reining in the powers of the presidency, but the measure faces little chance of passing the narrowly-divided Senate. The “Protecting Our Democracy Act” would limit the president’s pardon powers and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

House passes debt limit measure; Senate expected to vote this week

WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Tuesday that would limit Senate debate on a separate debt ceiling increase bill to 10 hours, creating a temporary loophole in that chamber’s 60-vote legislative filibuster rules. The bill, which would also delay scheduled cuts in Medicare and other programs, passed on a 222-212...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Metro International

U.S. House passes bill to speed passage of debt limit increase

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives late on Tuesday approved a measure allowing Congress to fast-track legislation raising the federal government’s debt limit and stave off a potential unprecedented default. The Senate is expected to take up the measure, which prevents the use of stalling tactics, on Thursday. That...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Chronic Wasting Disease#U S House#Cwd#Republican#Senate#Game Management#Canadian
AFP

US Senate confirms Emanuel as envoy to Japan

US lawmakers confirmed Rahm Emanuel as the country's next ambassador to Japan Saturday, after a contentious nomination process in which fellow Democrats opposed the former Chicago mayor over his record on police violence. Senators confirmed Emanuel 48-21 as part of a marathon series of votes in the early hours of the morning, with three liberal Democrats voting against. Emanuel, who earlier served in Congress and as president Barack Obama's chief of staff, has come under fire over his handling of a Chicago officer's killing of Black teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, with his administration waiting more than a year to release a police video of the incident. But he won support from Republicans Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan, and Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
FOREIGN POLICY
Westword

House Passes Defense Funding Bill Without Marijuana Banking

A new version of the National Defense Authorization Act is moving forward in Congress after weeks of political roadblocks, but marijuana banking won't be going along for the ride. A growing group of lawmakers had been supporting Colorado Representative Ed Perlmutter's SAFE Banking Act, a piece of legislation that would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives

Comments / 0

Community Policy