Google Pixel 6 Pro may still get Face Unlock support with a future software update

By Sagar
gsmarena.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October, Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with in-display fingerprint scanners for biometric authentication, but the duo didn't come with the Face Unlock feature as expected since it wasn't ready for prime time during the launch event. However, there's still hope for the Pro version's owners since...

www.gsmarena.com

PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
The Verge

Google Pixel Buds A-Series getting more options with firmware update

Google is releasing an update for its Pixel Buds A-Series wireless headphones, which will add a bass slider, a loudness compensation setting for better bass and treble response at low volumes, and a nice connectivity improvement (via Droid-Life). Given that the buds are only $99 (or free, if you got them with a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro preorder), it’s nice to see Google adding new features through software updates.
Android Authority

The best Google Pixel 6 Pro rugged cases

These are thick and bulky but offer complete protection. Our quick picks for the best Google Pixel 6 Pro rugged cases:. Best overall: Spigen Tough Armor — See it on Amazon. Dual-layer protection and a built-in kickstand are included with this case. Ultimate protection: Poetic Guardian — See it on...
whathifi.com

Google Pixel Buds A-Series update brings more bass and better connectivity

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are getting a performance boost. Thanks to an update, Google's wireless earbuds are getting improved bass controls, loudness compensation and seamless switching between devices (Droid-Life reports). First up, the bass. Open the Pixel Buds app on your phone and you can move a slider to...
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel phones get treated to Android 12L Beta 1

Google is finally giving some love to tablets and foldable phones with its Android 12L update, bringing along a number of improvements and optimizations for large screen devices. To recall, Android 12 was released in October and the first Android 12L developer preview followed not long after. And now, around a couple of months later, Pixel phones all the way back to the Google Pixel 3a have received the Android 12L update in the form of Beta 1.
xda-developers

Google Pixel 6 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Which affordable flagship to buy?

Google’s Pixel line of phones has been quite underwhelming in the past few years. The Pixel 5 had a mid-range chip, the Pixel 4 had poor battery life, and the Pixel 3XL had a bathtub notch. While they had their own positives, they weren’t really THE phone to recommend for most people. Google is trying to change that with the Pixel 6 series. The new Pixel and Pixel 6 Pro make a strong case for a flagship phone that can compete against rival brands. The baseline Pixel 6 also starts at a pretty affordable price of $699. For a similar price, you can also find a used or refurbished Apple iPhone 12 Pro from last year. While Apple doesn’t officially sell the iPhone 12 Pro anymore, you can find it in stock at plenty of third-party retailers, especially at discounted prices, and the pre-owned market for iPhones will surely land you a great deal on this phone. The iPhone 12 Pro was also a flagship phone last year which might confuse you as to which one you should get between the two — the Pixel 6 or the iPhone 12 Pro?
gsmarena.com

Honor Magic Fold to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mediatek issued a press release earlier this week, confirming at least four major smartphone manufacturers will bring phones with Dimensity 9000 in Q1 2022. Today Honor took it to Weibo to assure its fans a phone will come with the flagship SoC. In the meantime, leakster Digital Chat Station revealed...
xda-developers

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Insane Cameras vs Foldable Magic

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series has several worthy challengers inside China, but everywhere else in the world, the Galaxy Z Fold has a virtual monopoly on the large foldable category. This was supposed to change soon, as Google had been heavily rumored to have been working on a foldable Pixel, but alas, it’s not meant to be, as Google has reportedly canceled plans for a foldable for now.
droid-life.com

December 2021 Android Security Update Now Available for Google Pixel Phones

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The monthly update that blesses your Google Pixel phone arrives today, well, for most of you. Google is pushing out the December Android update to Pixel phones from the Pixel 3a up through the Pixel 5a. You’ll notice I didn’t mention the new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and that’s because their update won’t get here until next week.
Android Police

Google's latest Pixel Feature drop enables ultra-wideband on Pixel 6 Pro, Now Playing enhancements, and more

It's been a while since we last saw Google deliver a proper Pixel Feature Drop, as the company's been preoccupied with getting Android 12 out the door. All Android devices got a boost in functionality last week, delivering improvements to widgets, Photos, Assistant, and more, but if that wasn't enough for you, you're in luck. The first Pixel Feature Drop since the launch of Google's latest phones is here, bringing along a whole slew of changes to every currently supported device.
Android Headlines

Win A Google Pixel 6 Pro With Android Headlines! – US Giveaway

The Google Pixel 6 Pro was announced back in October, and now we’re doing a giveaway of one for the holidays. This is the most high-end Android smartphone Google makes, and is still pretty tough to get one right now. Pixel 6 Pro costs $899, making this a pretty...
Android Police

Google's supersized December update for Pixel phones includes a ton of fixes for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

On the heels of a Pixel Feature Drop, Google is also bringing a long line of changes to its lineup of phones. In addition to the December 2021 security patch, this month's update includes more than 100 fixes and tweaks to devices — most notably, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. If you've been having problems with your latest flagship smartphone, Google might be here to save the day.
