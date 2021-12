Now that Chinese New Year is approaching, the new vivo S12 is almost upon us. The device has been codenamed “Superman” and is expected to be released this month. The vivo S series always kept its focus on selfie camera performance and sported slim and stylish appearances. However, the more hardcore Superman codename seemingly signals the ushering in of a different strategy for the S series. Superman is, after all, a symbol of power, speed, versatility, and other characteristics.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO