Caviar’s Stealth 2.0 iPhone 13 series can stop bullets

Make your phone stand out when you have the Caviar iPhone 13 Tesla Electro. Designed by Caviar Artists, it offers high-tech metal engineering. In fact, it has a titanium body and black PVD coating that makes it look like the Tesla electric cars. Blending incredible materials with futuristic design, this phone comes in iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. Truly a customized luxury gadget, it comes in a limited edition of only 99 models. The center has a textured aluminum insert—melted from a real Tesla electric car. Furthermore, the metal panel has a laconic collage portraying Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors logo, and the outlines of an electric car. Moreover, its accent copper insert has Caviar engraving as copper is the most important element of any electric car.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO