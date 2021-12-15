ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 15th & 16th Open Thread

By Cleveland Sasquatch
 5 days ago

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 4 - Leeds United 1 match report: business status, handled

I was expecting an Arsenal win over Leeds today. The Gunners took care of business, staking themselves to a commanding 3-0 at halftime and coasting home in the second 45, although perhaps a bit too heavy on the coast. Gabriel Martinelli netted his first Premier League brace, Bukayo Saka chipped in, and Emile Smith Rowe scored as a substitute for the third straight time, the first Arsenal player to manage the feat since Kanu in 2000.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Trust the process, and maybe don’t boo the team

A smattering of boos could be heard after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Everton at Stamford Bridge, probably aimed at our listless play in the closing minutes of yet another frustrating result. We’ve now dropped nine points in our last seven games, winning just three times and falling four points behind in the title race. That may not sound like much, but with Manchester City and Liverpool (who are three points ahead) are in such relentless form, it’s certainly a significant gap.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Weekend football open thread

So many matches have been cancelled due to the omicron variant of COVID-19 that there are only two games happening on a Saturday matchday. It’s wild. Stay safe, y’all. Get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you can. Here’s your open thread for this weekend’s non-Tottenham matches, assuming...
SOCCER
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota: “We Have A Point And We Move On”

Diogo Jota has been in a rich vein of form. The Portuguese forward has been essential to the Liverpool attack since Roberto Firmino went down with an injury, popping up and scoring key goals at a great clip. With his headed goal today, Jota now has seven goals in his last nine games for Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Marco Richter bags brace as Hertha Berlin claim shock win over Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin to slip nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich heading into the winter break.Julian Brandt had given the visitors a 31st-minute lead at the Olympiastadion, but Ishak Belfodil had equalised early in the second half.Dortmund, missing England midfielder Jude Bellingham through suspension, then were left stunned when Marco Richter struck twice.Although Steffen Tigges headed in with seven minutes left, there was no grandstand finale as Tayfun Korkut’s side held out to move up to 11th.Jesper Lindstrom’s first-half goal proved enough to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 win over derby rivals...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Frustrating Draw With Spurs

Well that was certainly something. In a game that honestly should not have been played with covid rates among players and the UK alike rising at an alarming rate, Liverpool, Spurs, and referee Paul Tierney/VAR leaned into the chaos. Liverpool were left short handed, especially in midfield, with a bevy of players out with covid and other illness, leaving Jürgen Klopp to field 19 year old Tyler Morton. Liverpool started fast, but Spurs generated plenty of problems for Liverpool through direct play on the counter. After conceding and weathering a strong stretch from Spurs, Liverpool came on strong to take a 2-1 lead before two moments of madness turned the game on its head, ending in a 2-2 draw. Both teams will feel aggrieved not to have taken all three points, and both were lucky not to have lost. In the end, with everything that transpired, a draw was probably fair. Let’s tuck into the mayhem, shall we?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham knocked out of Europa Conference League after UEFA declares Rennes match forfeit

Tottenham Hotspur’s extreme fixture congestion has just eased a bit. A UEFA appeals panel has ruled that Tottenham must forfeit their final UEFA Conference League group stage match against Rennes that was postponed due to a COVID outbreak within Spurs’ squad. That decision, which goes in the books as a 3-0 Rennes win, means that Spurs have been bounced out of the competition in the group stage, with the French club and Dutch side Vitesse advancing to the next round of the competition.
UEFA
SB Nation

Chelsea 1-1 Everton, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

An ever-occurring theme at Chelsea this season is despite having a gargantuan amount of possession, teams who sit deep in a low block against us can suffocate the attack or even hit the Blues on the counter. Although the trend predates my writing for this prestigious website, games such as our Manchester United encounter at the Bridge comes to mind as a glaring example of this issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE

