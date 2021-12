MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day of unseasonably warm weather is in the works as we kick start the weekend. Highs today will be well above average for this time of year, soaring into the low and middle 70s. A few inland areas could make a run at tying or breaking a few record highs that are set in the upper 70s. This will be something we’ll look out for for the rest of this afternoon. Outside of the warm temperatures, increasing clouds and a few brief, light showers will also be possible today. It won’t be enough rain to cancel your plans, just be sure to stay prepared!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO